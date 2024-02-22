Highlights WrestleMania 40 aiming for big with celebrities, eyeing Sylvester Stallone for involvement in milestone event in Philadelphia.

Stallone's ties to Philly and star power could bring an exciting element to WWE's Grandest Stage of Them All.

It's unclear how much the two parties have communicated so far, but Stallone has dabbled into the professional wrestling business in the past, inducting Hulk Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WrestleMania 40 is just around the corner, and considering it's a milestone event, WWE wants to do something big for the occasion. In the past, they've worked with numerous celebrities, especially at Mania, to elevate the event. They want to do something similar for the 40th anniversary and with the Grandest Stage of Them All taking place in Philadelphia this year, who better than Mr Sylvester Stallone himself?

The Rocky Balboa actor has become synonymous with the city of Philadelphia following his incredible portrayal of the fictional boxer, and it's been reported by WrestleVotes that WWE is interested in bringing him into the fold and working with him in some fashion at the upcoming show. It would be quite the pull, with Stallone still one of the most recognisable figures in show business.

The level of communication between the two parties is currently unclear, but it's not beyond the realm of possibility that Stallone gets involved. After all, he's dabbled into the professional wrestling industry in the past, appearing for WWE in some capacity.

Stallone has briefly worked with WWE in the past

He inducted Hulk Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame

If Stallone is to work with WWE in some capacity for WrestleMania, it won't be for the first time. Back in 2005, he appeared at WWE's Hall of Fame ceremony to personally induct Hulk Hogan into it. The two had worked together in the past on Rocky III, when the former WWF Champion appeared as Thunderlips, a fictional professional wrestler who fought Rocky Balboa in an expedition match.

The role really ignited Hogan's rise to superstardom, so it was quite fitting that Stallone was the man chosen to enter him into the WWE Hall of Fame once his career inside the ring had wound down. Stallone's involvement proves he has no issues stepping into the professional wrestling industry if the situation is right and with WrestleMania 40 taking place in Philadelphia, it might be the perfect scenario for him.

After all, he wouldn't be the first celebrity to appear the the Showcase of the Immortals.

WrestleMania has featured many celebrities in the past

The likes of Cyndi Lauper, Mr T and Mike Tyson have all appeared at the event

When it comes to WrestleMania, WWE likes to go all out, and that's why we've seen countless celebrities appear at the event over the years. You could argue that without Cyndi Lauper and Mr T, the first-ever WrestleMania wouldn't have been the success it was. WWE's relationship with celebrities helped change the wrestling industry, and they've continued to work with non-wrestlers whenever they have the chance.

Who can forget Mike Tyson's infamous appearance at WrestleMania 14? Or Johnny Knoxville wrestling Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38? Sometimes, it's the celebrity involvement that proves to be the highlight of the show, so hopefully, WWE can work something out with Stallone and we'll see him in some capacity at WrestleMania 40 in April.