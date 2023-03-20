Randy Orton could be brought back to WWE by Triple H soon, a new report has claimed.

Orton has been out of action with a "serious" back injury since May 2022, before 'The Game' took over as Chief Content Officer.

However, there are now "internal rumblings" about the status of Randy within WWE, making some believe that he's nearing a return.

When is Randy Orton returning to WWE?

As noted, Orton hasn't been seen on WWE TV since May of last year, when he and Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Championship to The Usos.

At the time, it was reported that Orton was seriously injured, with Fightful even reporting that Randy's back was in such a bad way that some feared he'd have to retire.

Well, in a rather positive update, PWInsider is reporting that there have been some 'internal rumblings' within WWE that Orton might be nearing a return, as summarised by WrestleTalk.

There have been some rumblings about Orton internally over the past week, while there had been no discussions regarding him in recent months.

As noted, the report doesn't state that Orton is 100% coming back to WWE TV soon, but the fact that his name is being brought up backstage, something that hasn't happened previously, is definitely a good sign.

Who else is returning to WWE?

Randy, who was recently described as an "untouchable wrestler", isn't the only injured WWE star that could be brought back to TV by Triple H soon, at least if reports are to be believed.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that 'The Game' has considered bringing Big E back for WrestleMania, which you can read more about by clicking here.

The report notes that Triple H is trying to reunite New Day at WrestleMania next weekend, but those plans might have to be shelved with Kofi Kingston injured and undergoing surgery last week.

AJ Styles, who broke his ankle back in December, could also be nearing a return to TV, but reports about the former WWE Champion's status are few and far between at the moment.

WrestleMania 39 is right around the corner, and Triple H might use the opportunity of the Raw and SmackDown shows the following weeks to bring big names, including Big E, Orton and Styles, back to the ring.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.