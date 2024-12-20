Summary WWE may introduce Tribal Chief Championship to Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa storyline.

There was an initial backlash online from fans towards the potential new title.

The Bloodline story intensifies as Reigns and Solo Sikoa face off in Tribal Combat on WWE Raw's Netflix premiere.

After months of turmoil, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are finally going one-on-one to determine who the one and true Tribal Chief is. The two are scheduled to clash when WWE Raw makes its highly-anticipated debut on Netflix on January 6th. While the distinction of Tribal Chief is on the line, there are rumblings that the WWE could introduce a Tribal Chief Championship into this Bloodline story between Roman and Solo. WrestleVotes reported the rumor on Twitter/X.

The news received some backlash from fans online. WrestleVotes responded to one of them, claiming that the WWE might be putting this out there to gauge the fans' reactions.

During the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Muhammad Ali’s wife, presented The Rock with The People’s Championship. Since then, The Great One has been parading around with the title and even carried it with him to the ring during his main event match at Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. If the WWE does indeed push through with this idea, it will be intriguing to see how they incorporate the new title into the Bloodline story. Will the winner be carrying the belt around? Will there be title defenses among Bloodline members?

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

The two are set to engage in Tribal Combat

During the December 13th episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns challenged Solo Sikoa to Tribal Combat for the Ula Fala and the right to be called the only Tribal Chief. Roman and Solo have yet to go one-on-one since their feud began.

Sikoa has been parading around with the Ula Fala and claiming himself as the new Tribal Chief throughout Reigns' four-month hiatus following his WWE Title loss at WrestleMania 40. Of course, seeing Solo take his spot as the new leader of the Bloodline did not sit well with the Head of the Table. He returned with a vengeance at SummerSlam and cost Sikoa his shot at the WWE Championship.

Since then, Jakob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa have been doing the dirty work for Sikoa, while he calls the shots. Reigns, meanwhile, has been able to get back the good graces of the OG Bloodline and even found unlikely allies in Cody Rhodes and CM Punk along the way. But now, Roman wants Solo all for himself.

"I say we leave the tribes on the side and let them spectate. Tribal Chief versus Tribal Chief. On January 6th, on Netflix, I take back my Bloodline. I take back my Ula Fala. I take back my respect. And once I have that respect, the whole world will have no choice but to acknowledge me.” - Roman Reigns

As of now, the Ula Fala is still the most prestigious prize in the Bloodline. It symbolizes power and social status as the head of the tribe — a distinction Reigns has held since 2020. Will a new symbol of power, in the form of a championship belt, replace the esteemed red necklace? WWE fans should find out soon enough as Raw's highly-anticipated Netflix debut nears.

WWE Raw on Netflix Debut Date January 6th, 2024 Location Intuit Dome - Los Angeles, CA UK Start Time 1am GMT Where to Watch Netflix