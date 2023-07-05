WWE looks to be going ahead with reported plans to give Iyo Sky a massive push after it was previously revealed that Triple H was a big fan of hers and was lobbying to make her a featured star on the SmackDown brand. The 33-year-old Japanese superstar, who is already a veteran of the industry with over 16 years of in-ring experience, shocked the world when she climbed to the top of the ladder at the Money in the Bank premium live event and grabbed the briefcase to score a victory and receive a guaranteed shot at a Women's Championship of her choice.

The current holders of the flagship championships of the women's division are Rhea Ripley, who holds the Women's World Championship on the Raw brand, and Asuka who is the WWE Women's Championship over on SmackDown. The unpredictability of the Money on the Bank briefcase is what makes it such a successful and exciting concept. Without further ado, here are five potential scenarios which could see Iyo Sky cash in her Money in the Bank Briefcase for an opportunity at her first singles championship on the main roster.

5 Cashing in on Asuka at SummerSlam 2023

"The Empress Of Tomorrow" Asuka is currently in the middle of a career revitalization over on SmackDown. Asuka is expected to put her championship on the line at WWE SummerSlam in a triple-threat match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. But it's highly plausible that WWE will put Iyo Sky in a program with Asuka somewhere down the line. It wouldn't be much of a surprise if WWE had Sky cash in during the SummerSlam women's title match, potentially making it a fatal four-way in the process.

With the plan to push Sky as a top babyface, her insertion into this match would likely come beforehand rather than being a shock cash-in after the culmination of the triple-threat.

The biggest problem with this scenario however is that cashing in her shot so soon after winning it would cause her to lose that air of mystery that comes with holding the briefcase, which could ultimately damage her momentum in the long-run unless it is handled with care, such as having her pull off a shock victory and walk away with the gold.

4 Cashing in on Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2023

Returning to the biggest party of the summer, current Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is presently without a match for the premium live event. Although this is expected to change with Raquel Rodriguez seeming to get on the bad side of Mami. Raquel is currently riding her own wave of momentum after claiming a victory over Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at Money in the Bank to win the Women's Tag-Team Championships alongside her partner, Liv Morgan, as the duo embark on their second reign together, with it being Raquel's third in total.

WWE has been putting a lot of stock in Raquel as of late and following Rhea Ripley's awesome match against Natalya on the 3rd of July edition of WWE Raw, the 32-year-old came to the aid of the veteran to save her from an assault from the Women's Champion.

While having two triple-threat matches on the SummerSlam card may not seem all that appealing, Iyo Sky could pull a popular MITB winner's move and make a shock cash-in after the expected match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez ends. With Ripley currently being a top heel in the company, this would not be an overly heelish move from Sky, especially if Rhea was to use dirty tactics to retain. Should Sky win, this would essentially see her make the jump to Raw and move on completely from Damage CTRL team-mates Bayley and Dakota Kai after weeks of dissension in the ranks between the trio.

3 Bayley holds the Money in the Bank briefcase hostage

While we have seen plenty of issues in the Damage CTRL faction recently, especially between Bayley and Sky, it doesn't look like WWE Creative is ready to wrap up the group just yet, and this creates a few quality storyline ideas. As we have seen in the past few weeks, Bayley has, on a number of occasions, interfered with Sky's plans to rise to the top. Bayley cost Iyo a victory on the June 16th edition of SmackDown after Bayley's distraction proved to be too much for Sky to handle, causing her to lose focus and subsequently lose her match to Zelina Vega.

Later on at the Money in the Bank premium live event from London on July 1st, Bayley again made her own selfish intentions abundantly clear when she pushed Sky from the top of the ladder as she made an attempt to grab the briefcase. However, Sky got her revenge when she handcuffed the Damage CTRL leader to Becky Lynch, preventing her from making further interference, and Sky went on to win the match and the title shot.

The storyline between these two talented women almost writes itself. As Damage CTRL is a predominantly heel faction led by the villainous Bayley while Sky is embarking on a babyface run, it would make sense to have Bayley become drunk with power and take control of the MITB briefcase herself and do everything in her power to hold Sky back, with the pay-off being Sky eventually breaking free from Bayley's control and taking the briefcase with her on her path to championship glory.

2 A battle for the belts at Survivor Series 2023

Survivor Series is one of the WWE's biggest annual events of the year with a storied history dating back to 1987. Traditionally, Survivor Series saw teams of faces take on teams of heels, but over time it evolved into brand warfare between Raw and SmackDown and more recently, grudge matches between teams and factions. The 2022 Survivor Series saw the return of the WarGames match, an old yet highly popular match type made famous in the NWA and WCW days and more recently in NXT.

As Survivor Series continues to progress and evolve, the event becomes more and more important to WWE's annual storylines. The 2023 Survivor Series will likely be no exception and as always, it is expected to be both climactic to certain storylines and scenarios, and serve as a launch pad to begin hype towards new ones heading into the 2024 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40.

A grudge match between the champions of the women's division, whoever they will be by the time Survivor Series comes around, creates a perfect scenario for Iyo Sky to cash in her guaranteed title opportunity. With Survivor Series being held in November, this gives the WWE several months to wrap up Sky's storyline with Bayley and set her up for a run as a top babyface in the women's division. Again, being a babyface, the likely scenario would be to have her as a surprise participant to the match at the last minute, turning it into a triple-threat.

A battle for the belts doesn't necessarily have to be a unification, either, as seen recently with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens who are currently known as the Undisputed Tag-Team champions with both the Raw and SmackDown titles in their possession, despite the belts still being their own separate entity.

1 Cashing in at WrestleMania 40 in 2024

Perhaps the ultimate babyface move that Iyo Sky could pull with the Money in the Bank briefcase would be to cash it in on the road to WrestleMania, setting her up for a one-on-one match with a champion of her choosing at the biggest annual WWE event of the year. Giving the WWE Universe plenty of notice that she will be cashing it in will give the company lots of opportunities to build up a storyline between Sky and whomever the champion may be at the time.

Giving Sky a WrestleMania moment - and a win - over a top-tier heel champion such as Charlotte Flair would establish her as a legitimate superstar in the WWE. To get there, Charlotte would have to claim her 15th championship and hold the belt until WrestleMania 40.

Another scenario could see Sky and Asuka form a friendship, as it has previously been rumored that the two will work together in storylines before the year is out. This could culminate in a one-on-one match between the two Japanese superstars with Asuka symbolically passing the torch to the younger Sky at WrestleMania 40, dropping the belt to her in the process.