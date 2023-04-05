Devoted fans of the WWE from the mid-2000s will more often than not name Jeff Hardy as one of their all-time favourites.

From his iconic tattoos to his long hair, from those sleeves he wore to his high-flying manoeuvres, he was pure box office.

As you would expect, he’s aged considerably since the prime years of the Hardy Boyz and so looks a little different.

Jeff Hardy looks totally different from his WWE days

A recent photo emerged of the North Carolina native amidst his suspension from AEW, and his appearance is vastly different from how you'd remember.

Despite being a beloved star, issues outside of the ring have been rife in his life with his arrest for driving under the influence currently keeping him sidelined.

Hardy is still staying in shape, but the grey hair and grey beard tell a different story.

He has been seen posing in what looks to be an airport doing the iconic gun finger pose of his.

One of the first things that stands out is that his right eye is almost closed, this being as a result of a recent surgery he underwent, which hopefully went as well as possible!

Jeff Hardy's turbulent time in the wrestling industry

Jeff, alongside his brother Matt, made a return to the WWE back in 2017 and the tag team were thrilling once again. That concluded in 2021, though and then in 2022, Jeff made the move to AEW two years after Matt had.

His suspension began with them in June of last year and so it is approaching the 12-month mark since he was barred from stepping through the ropes.

This sadly isn’t the first time that the Rainbow-Haired Warrior has been in trouble with the law either, various issues with alcohol and drugs have landed him in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Matt said last month that a return wasn’t out of the question for his little brother, but was also under no illusion that it’ll be a quick fix. At the very least, it is good to see him posing and looking well.