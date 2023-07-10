The Usos debuted in WWE over a decade ago now and back then, they were far from being main-event talent. In fact, they spent most of their time on the pre-shows of events.

As is often the case in the industry, a slow-growing career occurred to the point where, now, at the time of writing, they are among the most coveted individuals in the WWE, including their cousin Roman Reigns.

A post on Twitter has recently been made which shows two very different pictures of Jey Uso, from his humble beginnings to the point now where his body has changed massively.

Jey Uso's incredible body transformation

The tattoos are obviously one way in which his appearance has drastically shifted, but Jey now looks much more toned and at the peak of his powers too.

These physical results have coincided with his growth in the industry. Alongside his brother, he has won eight tag team championships to date.

The successful career of The Usos

Three of these were the WWE Raw tag team championships, while the other five were the WWE SmackDown tag team championships.

The first of these came in 2014 when they dispossessed Billy Gunn and Road Dogg, who together made up The New Age Outlaws, on a live Raw show. After then losing it to Goldust and Stardust at Night of Champions, they reclaimed it again later that year, in December, again on a standard Raw show, but this time in Washington D.C.

Given that they were able to get their hands on the belts on two separate occasions, it is plain and simple to see how they were named WWE Tag Team of the Year at the Slammy Awards, a title they then retained the following year in 2015. This was as a result of them holding the Raw belt for a couple of months.

Following that, they enjoyed great success on SmackDown, going back and forth with The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) in winning and losing the titles. Jey and Jimmy most recently had possession of the belt for nearly two years.

It became theirs after they beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank in the July of 2021. A win over Team RK-Bro led to them being undisputed WWE tag team champions until they lost to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn earlier this year at WrestleMania.

When The Usos first came on the scene, the likes of The Hart Dynasty, The Legacy (Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase, Nexus, and even D-Generation X were the best tag teams in the business, and so it shows just how far The Usos have come.

Despite being from California, they originally hail from Samoa, and are part of a small community in the wrestling world who proudly represent their heritage, another famous name of course being Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The Rock, who is now a Hollywood A-lister, was and still is a legend of the WWE, and it is his mother who comes from Samoa.

The Usos are still a huge part of the industry and the hard work and determination that can be seen from these pictures have played a big role in them now being able to enjoy that success.