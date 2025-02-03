Summary Joe Hendry debuted on the WWE main roster for the first time at the 2025 Royal Rumble after his recent NXT success.

Hendry focused on two mega stars in the company after being thrown out of the ring by one of them.

Hendry trains at the WWE Performance Center under TNA-WWE collaboration and may follow other former TNA Superstars to WWE permanently.

Say his name, and he appears. It was no shock that the TNA World Champion Joe Hendry finally made his WWE main roster debut at the 2025 Royal Rumble. After blowing up on social media in 2024 with his numerous appearances on NXT, it was only a matter of time until Hendry locked up with the superstars of the WWE in the squared circle.

Entering number 15 in the Royal Rumble, Hendry made a memorable cameo in front of the 65,000-plus strong at Lucas Oil Stadium. He locked up with Roman Reigns, only to be eliminated shortly after by the Original Tribal Chief.

But Hendry can take positives from his brief time at the Rumble where Jey Uso claimed the victory. With scenes such as bonding with Sheamus over his theme song, to staring down Jacob Fatu. The TNA Champion left the WWE Universe wanting to see more of the Scotsman.

Joe Hendry Eyes Roman Reigns After Royal Rumble Elimination

After his elimination, Hendry was able to speak to backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley regarding his WWE future. He elaborated by saying who he had in mind when coming up against the greats of the WWE once again.

"It’s unusual for Joe Hendry to be at a loss for words, but say his name, and he appeared here in Indianapolis at the biggest Royal Rumble of all time. Roman Reigns, congrats. You threw Joe Hendry over the top, and I’m willing to bet this isn’t the last time that you and I cross paths."

The TNA champion then moved his sights to arguably the other biggest name at the Royal Rumble, John Cena, who had spoken to Hendry before the start of the Royal Rumble.

"But before I go, I do want to share a little bit of knowledge that was bestowed on me by one John Cena. He gave me four words, and it was, ‘Fortune favors the bold.’ So here I am, boldly saying John Cena’s name."

The Future Of Joe Hendry In WWE

Hendry frequently visited NXT last year before the WWE-TNA partnership became official, with his iconic debut entrance for the developmental brand topping over 7 million views for WWE on X (formerly Twitter).

The TNA champion revealed earlier in August 2024 that he agreed to be able to train at the WWE Performance Center and perform on NXT while still being contracted as a wrestler in TNA. Speaking to Matt Camp for The Wrestling Matt, Hendry detailed his contract details.

I’m in a situation where we’re having historic collaboration between TNA Wrestling and WWE. We’re in a situation where TNA Wresting have worked it out with WWE where I can appear on TNA Wrestling as a contracted talent, I can appear on NXT, and I can train at the Performance Center full-time and do indies and do signings. This is unprecedented. It’s never been done before in the business. So thank you to TNA and WWE for figuring it out.

After recent developments of former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace now signing permanently with WWE after her multiple cameos in NXT and the previous two Royal Rumbles, it would be no surprise if Joe Hendry follows suit when his TNA deal eventually expires.