John Cena has revealed what he talked about with The Rock backstage at SmackDown, explaining that he apologised to the former WWE Champion.

When the fans in Denver filed into the Ball Arena for the September 15, edition of SmackDown, it would be fair to say that not many of them were expecting The Rock to make his first appearance in a WWE ring in over four years, yet that’s exactly what happened.

In the midst of what seemed like a fairly routine Austin Theory promo to kick off the show, Pat McAfee surprised fans by coming out to confront the former WWE United States Champion, playing off the fact that the two squared off at WrestleMania in 2022, and The Rock followed shortly afterwards.

What happened during The Rock's WWE return?

When things got tense between Theory and McAfee, The Rock turned up, and in typical fashion, began to have fun with the audience at the expense of the former NXT star, cutting a characteristically charismatic promo.

In fact, the 10-time World Champion even got physical, dropping the younger star with a spinebuster and laying in a People’s Elbow to close off the segment, which was the first time he's brawled with another wrestler since WrestleMania 32 in April 2016, when he beat Erick Rowan in six seconds.

WWE certainly got their money’s worth when it came to the WWE megastar's stunning return to the company, even if it was a one-night-only affair, as he popped up throughout the night in various backstage segments.

Why did John Cena apologise to The Rock?

One in particular that caught fans’ attention was when John Cena approached Rock ywhile he was taking to McAfee about the hilarious crowd chanting they had spurred on. The interaction didn’t last long, with Cena initially seeming serious but then smiling and pulling Dwayne in for a hug.

This was a nice moment for many fans, including those who fondly remember the two consecutive WrestleMania main events that the men shared 10 years ago.

However, during his appearance on The Bump, Cena explained that there was more to the segment than first met the eye, as the 16-time World Champion had actually apologised to The Rock for his past behaviour.

I’ve come to a realisation that the first attempt of us competing against each other probably was a professional mistake on my past. I’ve been very apologetic, and very open with my apology that the way I conducted business was not in the realm of conducting good business. We did great business. It was good to see him and reconnect after all this time. That was the first time we’d seen each other since I publicly apologised for that, and I just wanted to make sure he heard that face-to-face again, and it’s good to see a friend.

Real Name Dwayne Johnson John Cena Ring Name The Rock John Cena Date of Birth May 2, 1972 (age 51) April 23, 1977 (age 46) Height 6ft 5" 6ft 1" Weight 260lbs 251lbs Trained By Pat Patterson, Rocky Johnson & Tom Prichard Tom Howard, Christopher Daniels, Mike Bell & Fit Finlay Debut March 10, 1996 November 5, 1999 Titles Won 8x WWE Championship, 2x WCW World Championship, 2x Intercontinental Championship, 5x WWE Tag Team Championship & 2020 Royal Rumble match winner 13x WWE Championship, 3x World Heavyweight Championship, 5x United States Championship, 2x WWE Tag Team Championship, 2x World Tag Team Championship, 2012 Money in the Bank match winner & 20018 and 2013 Royal Rumble match winner

It’s intriguing to hear Cena reflect on what led to his iconic showdowns with The Rock, and how he doesn’t feel as if he went about initiating them in the right way.

Of course, it was one of the most legendary series of matches there’s ever been, and it’s good to hear that both men are friends these days, despite that not always being the case.

