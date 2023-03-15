John Cena has named Roman Reigns as the 'GOAT of WWE'.

Usually, people reverse their picks of the greatest of all time for wrestlers that have retired from WWE, but Cena has gone down a different route.

The 16-time World Champion clearly thinks that Roman has done enough in just over ten years with WWE to be recognised as the best ever, despite still being an active performer.

Who does John Cena think is the GOAT of WWE?

In the eyes of many, Cena is one of the best wrestlers to ever step foot inside a WWE ring, if not the single greatest.

However, the Hollywood megastar thinks someone else if the GOAT of WWE, telling AP News that he thinks Reigns is deserving of that title, via WrestleTalk.

But when I’m there as a performer, it’s Roman Reigns’ show. In my mind, he needs to be in the conversation, and in my mind, he’s the greatest of all time.

Roman is currently in the midst of a record-breaking title reign, having been Universal Champion since August 2020, before merging it with the WWE Championship in April 2022.

Reigns has been one of the biggest and best WWE stars since his debut in November 2012, so it's really hard to argue with anyone that thinks he's the GOAT of WWE.

What are Roman Reigns & John Cena doing at WrestleMania 39?

Roman is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes, who won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match.

While some believe that Cody poses the biggest threat to Roman's title reign thus far, others think that Reigns retaining once again is a real possibility.

Cena, on the other hand, is set to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship, a title he has a lot of history with, particularly at WrestleMania.

Many fans expect Cena to lose to the former NXT star, particularly given that Triple H views Theory as the future of WWE, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Theory wasn't Cena's original opponent for the show, as GiveMeSport has been told that Logan Paul was originally set to face the WWE legend at WrestleMania, before Triple H changed his mind.

But as you can read more about by clicking here, WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that the match between Paul and Cena will likely happen this year, and is "very much on the table" for SummerSlam 2023.

