The future Hall of Famer John Cena has gone into detail explaining why he turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes during the 2024 Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

The 16-time WWE Champion did what no one thought he would ever do again - change into the bad guy for the first time in over 20 years as a Superstar on the main roster. Rhodes, the current Undisputed Champion, was presented with the opportunity by the 'Final Boss' The Rock to give him his soul and join him as his champion. After rejecting the request, Cena hugged Rhodes and proceeded to low blow him on The Rock's signal. In one of the most memorable promos in Cena's career, he appeared to blame the fans for the change in his persona live on WWE Raw in Brussels, Belgium.

I am not a babyface. I am not a heel. I am a human being, and each and every one of you has been awful to me. Go ahead, boo, you've all been awful. And it's been the same damn noise for 25 years. When I first got here to the WWE, you made it very clear that you hated me. Moments of embarrassment, moments of shame, you made it clear that I wasn't worthy of attention. Not one of you sons a b*****s asked how I feel!

Cena got one of the loudest boos we've heard in recent years in WWE as he came out to nuclear heat in Belgium, which was followed by a chorus of "John Cena sucks" chants from the angry crowd.

The impression that was given was that Cena was holding this frustration and vindictive side of him for a long time, and continued to bury the crowd in the process with what appeared to be his new heel catchphrase.

It's just "What do we get", "What do we get", you get NOTHING! You get what you have earned, and what you have earned is NOTHING. You don't get a new look because you dress like me, because I don't dress like you idiots. That is my voice on that song, and your time is up, and my time is finally now!

Rhodes Responds

The WWE champion interrupted the 16-time Champion

Rhodes was having none of it and came to the ring to an earth-shattering applause and a standing ovation from the adoring fans inside the Forest National. The American Nightmare said that he was willing to give Cena every opportunity to explain himself before heading to the ring and having it out with him. But it appeared that he couldn't listen to it anymore. He admitted he was excited to go toe-to-toe with him but was disappointed with what he got, and promised to bring his Farewell Tour to an end prematurely.