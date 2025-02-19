Summary Cena holds a record 16 world titles among active WWE superstars.

As John Cena ’s WWE Farewell Tour ramps up on the road to WrestleMania , all continue to speculate how the 16-time world champion’s final year will play out. Several wrestlers, both in and out of the company, have called their shot to battle Cena, including Penta, The Miz , Drew McIntyre and even TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. Many fans are also salivating over the possibility of the five-time WrestleMania main eventer locking up for the last time with his classic rivals Randy Orton , CM Punk and even The Rock .

Now, a WWE Hall of Famer has weighed in with an exciting option for Cena’s swansong. Taking the time out from mentoring on WWE’s new developmental reality series, LFG, Bully Ray revealed how he would book Cena’s final run. GIVEMESPORT dissects the WWE & ECW legend’s fairytale plot for the ‘Leader of the Cenation.’

Most World Title Wins Among Recently Active WWE Superstars Rank Superstar World Championships WWE Debut 1 John Cena 16 June 2002 2 Randy Orton 14 April 2002 3 Brock Lesnar 11 March 2002 4 The Rock 10 November 1996 5 CM Punk 6 August 2006 5 Roman Reigns 6 November 2012

The Race to 17 World Championships

Cena currently holds a record 16 world titles

Speaking on his Busted Open radio show, Bully Ray, fondly remembered as Bubba Ray Dudley named the ideal opponent and scenario to cap off Cena’s stunning professional wrestling career: Orton. Whilst initially the ‘Viper’ may appear the obvious choice, Ray’s idea of how to build to a final classic showdown between the rivals is a stroke of genius.

With Cena chasing the elusive 17th world title victory, one-half of the Dudley Boyz believes Orton provides the perfect obstacle to foil Cena’s record-setting championship win. The former nine-time WWE Tag Team Champion revealed:

The only way I wanna see Cena break the record is if Orton was tied. The money match is for Orton and Cena to be tied at 16. It has to be an equal playing ground. If Cena is at 16, you get Randy to 16. On paper, if both those guys are tied and the championship was vacated and up for grabs, Cena vs. Orton for 17 is where the money is at!

This possibility of two all-time greats throwing hands to crown the first-ever 17-time World Champion is simply mouth-watering. Ray elaborated on his plot, pitching the moment Cena should be victorious:

Cena’s last night in the wrestling business. You want to build something? ‘Last Night Ever,’ ‘John Cena’s Last Chance.’ Word it however you want, on that night he wins the championship. If it’s up to me, Boston Garden, Madison Square Garden, last night of your career, you win the championship.

Possible Scenarios

Fans are desperate for one final showdown

Whilst Bubba Ray is often singled out for his outrageous and sometimes controversial remarks, many would agree his sensational idea would be the perfect curtain call for Cena. How realistic his idea is remains to be seen.

With Orton sidelined with back issues since November 2024 and no current news of his return, it seems unlikely the ‘Viper’ will have the opportunity to gain two world titles to tie with Cena before the end of this year. Most likely upon his return is a feud with Kevin Owens , who (kayfabe) injured Orton after a devastating package piledriver.

Cena remains intent on capturing number 17. After a heartbreaking end to the Royal Rumble match, he announced his intention to participate at the Elimination Chamber, with a target firmly set on maineventing WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in April.

The pair of future Hall of Famers last locked up in a singles match on an episode of SmackDown in 2017, with Cena picking up the victory en route to that year’s Elimination Chamber. A final match in their story is near-certain in 2025. If Bully Ray’s stipulation comes to fruition, it could be their greatest showdown yet.