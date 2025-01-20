Summary John Cena prepared to turn heel after his WrestleMania 28 loss to The Rock, but Brock Lesnar's return changed that.

The alleged music leaked on X detailed the heel turn and what the theme might have sounded like.

Some have disputed the credibility of the leak, questioning its authenticity.

John Cena has been one of the biggest faces in WWE for over two decades now, and few stars will go down in the history books the way Cena has. While the star has been hugely popular with the company, in another universe, he could have turned against the fans and become a heel after his WrestleMania 28 loss to The Rock.

The terms face and heel refer to the roles wrestlers play on-screen in WWE, with face being the good guys, and heel being the bad guys. It works almost identically to the movies, and various Superstars have transitioned to Hollywood through WWE, including John Cena.

An account on X known as Fade Away Media revealed that Cena was planning to turn heel following his loss to The Rock at WrestleMania 28. The same account went on to reveal that those plans were scuppered by Brock Lesnar's impending return that year, although that has been known for some time now.

John Cena's Abandoned Heel Turn

Cena has discussed turning heel before

Cena has discussed turning heel before, admitting it was "real close" on an episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. While confessing the plans were close, he admitted he was not prepared for Ruthless Aggression, his first run in WWE, debuting against Kurt Angle.

The 47-year-old confessed he had made as many preparations as possible for the heel turn, recording new music and switching to wrestling in singlets.

"I got word that they were gonna do it, I went out and recorded a new song. I went out and got all new gear."

Cena turning heel was shut down for various reasons, not just for the Brock Lesnar plans, but also due to his merchandise sales. He has always been one of the biggest sellers for the company, and that could have had a disastrous impact on them.

Insight Host Shuts Down Cena Music Leak

The host revealed Cena's plans for music

After seeing the initial tweet from the X account, Chris Van Vliet clarified that the music uploaded was not for Cena's heel turn. He went on to point out the plans for music for his heel turn the star had revealed to him in March of last year. The 16-time world champion revealed to him that he had re-recorded his iconic theme song, replacing the trumpets with saxophones.

In another world, Cena could have been one of the best heels in WWE history. We recently saw his WrestleMania 28 opponent return as a heel. The success of The Rock turning heel could give fans the Cena heel turn they always wanted during his final run. The Champ will be in action at the Royal Rumble next month as he targets his record 17th world championship victory.