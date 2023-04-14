John Cena has named Vince McMahon as the only person in his WWE Mount Rushmore.

You simply cannot deny the impact that Vince has had on WWE and wider-wrestling scene, both of which simply wouldn't be where they are today without him.

The 77-year-old turned WWE into the wrestling giant that is recgonised across the globe, and has earned a lot of recognition for doing so.

Who is on John Cena's WWE Mount Rushmore?

Cena has a lot of time and respect for Vince, and is even believed to be close personal friends with WWE's Executive Chairman.

As noted, Cena was asked for his WWE Mount Rushmore at Wales Comic-Con last year, and decided to give the traditionally four-man honour solely to Vince, via WrestleTalk.

That’s a great question. I would change the monument, right. I would make it a one-person statue, and the face would be Vince McMahon.

Cena was given his start in WWE by Vince in 2002, and the co-founder of the company pushed John as his top star for over a decade between 2005 and 2017, when he became part-time.

Vince's career, particularly towards the latter parts, have been tainted in controversy, with McMahon being forced to retire in July 2022 in the wake of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

John Cena returned to Raw on Monday night

Latest news on Vince McMahon

Vince, as previously covered, was forced to retire from WWE in July, but had already forced his way back into the company as Executive Chairman by January of this year.

When he stepped down as Chairman and CEO last year, Vince also gave all of his creative responsibilities to Triple H, his son-in-law, who now serves as WWE's Chief Content Officer.

Despite that, since his return to WWE in January, it's been rumoured that McMahon is getting increasingly involved with creative again, even pitching WrestleMania matches, which you can read more about by clicking here.

The Raw after WrestleMania saw, per the Wrestling Observer, McMahon practically "back in charge" of the show. Vince was said to be running this just like he was prior to his retirement last year.

Vince McMahon WWE

However, it seems like that was just a one-week thing, as Vince was not back the subsequent episodes of SmackDown and Raw, with Triple H in charge for those shows.

