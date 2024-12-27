Summary John Cena's final WrestleMania as an active wrestler will be in 2025.

Many ideas have circulated, including a potential match against Logan Paul at the Showcase of Immortals.

Recent updates suggest that there have been mixed feelings from high-ranking WWE officials on the idea of a John Cena vs. Logan Paul match at WrestleMania 41.

As WWE prepares to air on Netflix, they are also preparing to say goodbye to John Cena, whose alleged WrestleMania match against Logan Paul has been thrown into doubt, according to WrestleVotes.

With January 6th the date circled in wrestling fans' calendars, all weekly programming will air on Netflix from next year. Alongside five new shows, 2025's two-day WrestleMania will also be arriving on the world's largest streaming service. An event that precedes itself, it is the pinnacle of the wrestling year.

Many greats have solidified themselves at WrestleMania, most notably Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston. A show that any WWE Superstar wants to appear on for one WWE Legend it will be their last. With Cena embarking on his retirement tour, it will be his final Mania as an active performer. With many names earmarked to be his dance partner at Mania 41, a recent update has provided fans with some relief regarding the Logan Paul rumours.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John Cena has wrestled 2297 matches in his career, winning 1806 (78.6%) of them.

John Cena's WrestleMania History

The leader of the Cenation is a guaranteed WWE Hall of Famer. A former 16-time WWE world champion, he is just one more title run away from breaking the record for most reigns. Having practically won all there is to win as a main event act, his career as an actor has seen just as much success.

The Face of the WWE has appeared 16 times at the Grandest Stage of them All across his 23-year career. With 10 wins and six losses to his name, his memorable bouts against The Rock, Shawn Michaels and Triple H see him hold the sixth most matches of any WWE superstar at WrestleMania.

A Potential Logan Paul WrestleMania match

It appears this rumour has been squashed

As his final Mania as an active performer will be in 2025, fans have been fantasy booking scenarios for The Champ. From winning his record-breaking 17th world championship to groundbreaking first-time matches, there has been one rumour doing the rounds among all the chatter.

As the saying goes, a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. A phrase that encapsulates Twitter, it was recently that a report did the rounds stating that WWE was heavily considering John Cena against Logan Paul for WrestleMania.

Having recently come out of a brief, fake retirement, Logan Paul is a new Raw Superstar and is accustomed to the biggest matches. From title matches against both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, a new report has dampened the social media megastar's chances of facing off against Cena. Reputable WWE Insider account WrestleVotes has taken to his radio show to reveal an update on the alleged Paul and Cena match:

"There are several decently high-up people within WWE that don't like the idea of John Cena v Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41 and don't want it to happen".

An update that relieved most of the WWE Universe, many feel his final WrestleMania should be as memorable as possible. Hoping for a Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair moment instead of a Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin one, it appears the leader of the Cenation's Mania plans remains unknown again.