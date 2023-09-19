Highlights John Cena, who previously refused to wrestle in Saudi Arabia, may have had a change of heart and is now booked for the upcoming show in November.

The hesitation to perform in Saudi Arabia was due to concerns over public perception and potential career consequences, but those concerns seem to have dissipated now.

Reports have stated that, after Sami Zayn was allowed to compete at Night of Champions this year, no WWE talent refused or aren't permitted to wrestle in the country

In the past, John Cena has refused to wrestle in Saudi Arabia, but, it now appears that the WWE legend's stance has changed.

It’s no secret that Saudi Arabia have looked to take over many top sporting events in the last couple of years. They have hosted some of the world’s biggest boxing cards and even have their own Grand Prix when it comes to Formula One.

And as we know, professional wrestling is certainly no exception to bringing their shows to the Middle East. For example, in November 2022, WWE travelled to Riyadh, where they put on Crown Jewel. Here, Logan Paul faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. It was a match that over-delivered in terms of in-ring quality, and was very entertaining all round.

What is WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia?

Also on the show, we saw a physically huge clash between Braun Strowman and The Nigerian Giant Omos, as well as matches which showcased some of the ongoing storylines such as Brock Lesnar squaring off with Bobby Lashley.

Though, when the initial deal was struck between WWE and Saudi Arabia to host a handful of Premium Live Events there per year, there were many fans who had reservations about the company putting on shows in a location that is deemed, in the eyes of many, to be controversial.

This reluctance to see WWE make the trip to Saudi Arabia also extends to particular members of the roster. Some felt as if they weren't comfortable agreeing to wrestle in the country due to political differences.

Which WWE stars refused to wrestle in Saudi Arabia?

During their first few shows together, the Saudi Arabian government were very keen for WWE to load the events with some of their top stars and legends. Their first outing in the Middle Eastern country in 2018 actually featured Triple H v John Cena, as the 16-time World Champion came out on top against 'The Game'.

However, some fans may have noticed that the Greatest Royal Rumble event played host to the first and last time that Cena has ever competed in Saudi Arabia, choosing to withdraw from any further shows in the country due to worries over how it may be viewed by the public and potential movie makers.

The so-called ‘Greatest Of All Time’ is currently in the midst of his longest stint with WWE since 2015, and, as such, it’s anticipated that he will appear on most Premium Live Events in the coming months, including Fastlane next month. WWE is planning to return to Saudi Arabia this November, and, to the surprise of many, it seems as if John may have had a change of heart with regard to wrestling in the country.

To comment on the probability of Cena wrestling in Saudi in two months' time, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that performing in the country is no longer a problem for the 46-year-old, and he's currently booked for the show.

In Saudi Arabia they are announcing John Cena for the 11/4 show. Cena had pulled out of the last WWE show in Saudi Arabia he had been booked on, but it’s no longer an issue that could have negative effects on his career since everyone is back doing business with the country now. Basically there is nobody left on the roster as far as we know that is either refusing to go or banned from going.

With Cena potentially locking horns with The Bloodline, namely having tension with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at present time, perhaps a match featuring one of Roman Reigns’ cousins could be the route that WWE go down when it comes to the next Saudi show.

Name John Cena Age 46 Weight 251lbs Height 6ft 1" Trained By Christopher Daniels, Mike Bell, Tim Howard & Fit Finlay Debut November 1999 Titles Won 13x WWE Champion, 3x World Heavyweight Champion, 5x United States Champion, 2x WWE Tag Team Champion, 2x World Tag Team Champion, 2012 Money in the Bank match winner and 2x Royal Rumble match winner

As always, should anything change regarding John Cena and the next Saudi Arabian event, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.