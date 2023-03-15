There’s no WWE fan that can realistically argue that John Cena isn’t one of the greatest WWE Superstars to take to the ring and perform, but that doesn’t mean he was perfect, no one is. The nature of the business means all Superstars will make errors at some point.

John Cena has performed at least once every year since his debut in the industry and has had a plethora of titles to his name during his career, and although his attentions are more Hollywood focussed nowadays, he is still a main draw on any WWE show.

His mic skills have to go up there with some of the best, he is a savage on the mic and knows exactly what to say and when, his timing and delivery is impeccable, something that will no doubt be a huge reason why he has been so successful in his acting career.

John Cena struggles to hide his spot calling

Twitter account Wrestlelamia.co.uk shared their opinion on John Cena’s spot calling, and well, it’s as brutal as the accompanying footage. They captioned their tweet with: “There’s one thing John Cena is bad at. Trying to hide calling spots in the ring.”

To be fair, the video doesn’t depict John Cena’s finest moment. Rey Mysterio kicks both Roman Reigns and John Cena onto the ropes at the same time, setting up the perfect double 619, which of course he lands.

However, when they’re both head through the ropes waiting for Rey Mysterio to swing around and kick them in the face, instead of pretending to be dazed waiting, John Cena can be seen clearly talking to Roman Reigns about the spot. Wrestlelamia.co.uk aren’t the only ones to slam John Cena, with fans jumping in too.

Video: John Cena’s spot calling is torn to shreds by fans

Fans have also been slamming John Cena, with one claiming: “I love Cena but this was also one of the worst sells I’ve ever seen in my life lmao.”

Whereas another fan joked: “Can’t see him so it doesn’t count, still the GOAT.”

Someone else simply added: “Embarrassing.”

While another Twitter user wrote: “That is terrible from Cena there.”

Obviously not everyone is in agreement, some others are theorising he had to do it to control the match to help carry a young Roman Reigns, if that is the case, it clearly worked a treat when you see where The Tribal Chief is today.