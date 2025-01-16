Summary Cena's memorable losses include defeats to Rob Van Dam.

John Cena has an illustrious career in WWE, winning countless gold in over two decades with the promotion. Despite the memes that emerged from the number of matches the Massachusetts star has won, believe it or not, he does lose. He recently disclosed to Collider's Steve Weintraub the three times he has lost that mean the most to him.

Cena picked his WrestleMania 28 loss to The Rock, Kevin Owens' debut at Elimination Chamber 2018, and Rob Van Dam at One Night Stand in 2006. Those three losses are all unique for different reasons, with each one indicating the start of a new era in some form.

The 47-year-old singled out the RVD loss as one that was special, as it also made Van Dam the only man to hold both the ECW and WWE Championship at the same time. Kevin Owens winning against Cena on his debut was reminiscent of the start of the iconic star's career when he stepped against Kurt Angle and helped make Owens the star he is today. Finally, his loss against The Rock made his victory over the Great One at the following WrestleMania even more impactful.

Had Rock lost, there would have been no compelling story. I don’t know if people could call that one.

John Cena's Losing Streak

Searching for a singles win for over six years.

Over the years, many fans have voiced discontent over the pushes John Cena received, boasting a record of over 1800 wins in WWE. However, Cena also holds a record of over 400 losses in WWE, equating to almost 20%, with over 2000 matches with the Stamford-based promotion.

As a matter of fact, John Cena's last televised win in singles competition came over six years ago. That win did not even occur on the American continent, as he beat Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in 2018. He does hold singles wins off of television, with wins over Dominik Mysterio and Montez Ford in consecutive weeks of dark matches on SmackDown in September 2023.

Cena Leaves Out Some Big Names

While Cena's win record is far greater than his losses, as you would expect, the star has battled with some of the company's biggest names. Over the years, Cena has picked up 13 WWE Championships and three World Heavyweight Championships, doing battle with names like Edge, CM Punk and Randy Orton.

One name it is a surprise to see him leave out is Brock Lesnar. The Beast returned to WWE in 2012 on a destructive path, and Cena was in his way at SummerSlam 2014. Lesnar took the WWE Championship from him on that night in what was quite possibly the most destructive win we have ever seen, with the former UFC star suplexing Cena 16 times. That led to the birth of Lesnar's Suplex City meme, something he adapted his ring work to.

As Cena returns, searching for his 17th title in his retirement tour this year, it is clear there may be one more loss coming for him, which could replace one of these three matches.