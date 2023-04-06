A video has emerged of The Miz telling John Cena how his advice has helped him teach others in a truly moving moment from this past weekend.

The two WWE Superstars were speaking backstage at WrestleMania 39 this weekend and their conversation has since gone viral.

The Miz famously beat John Cena at WrestleMania 27, but respect clearly remains between the pair.

What did John Cena & The Miz do at WrestleMania 39?

Unfortunately for Cena, he was beaten by Austin Theory via pinfall at the weekend’s event, while The Miz was beaten by Pat McAfee.

Theory performed a low hit on his opponent, before using the A-Town Down move on Cena to retain his United States Championship.

Image Copyright: WWE

The Miz was hosting the event alongside rapper Snoop Dogg, who was urging the wrestler to have a match himself.

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle was sat ringside and The Miz began to mock the star tight-end.

Kittle then jumped the barricade and attacked the 42-year-old, which led to former NFL punter Pat McAfee picking up the pieces.

McAfee then finished off the victory with a couple of impressive moves, before celebrating the win with Kittle.

Cena’s ring-walk for his fight involved him with a series of Make-A-Wish kids in heartwarming scenes from the annual wrestling show.

His work with the charitable foundation is massively admired, and he has reportedly granted over 650 wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses, which is the most in the history of the charity.

But it was backstage where another heartwarming moment happened between The Miz and WWE legend Cena.

John Cena & The Miz backstage at WrestleMania 39

In a conversation between the duo, The Miz is clearly paying respect to the wrestler-turned-actor.

Cena looks slightly taken aback by what he is being told, and he looks extremely grateful for the kind words.

"John looks so genuinely happy to hear this," "I love the moment he just starts smiling lol" and "Aww man it almost looked like Cena choked up a bit" were just a few reactions to the special clip between two WWE legends.

The 45-year-old has the most world championship reigns in WWE history and his list of accolades is admired by almost everyone involved in the sport.

He is a 13-time WWE championship winner, three-time world heavyweight champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and also a two-time world tag team winner.

The WWE record-holder is now mostly regarded for his acting career, but he does still make frequent appearances with the organisation that helped make his name.