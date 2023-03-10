Footage has gone viral of John Cena and The Rock after their clash at WrestleMania XXVIII.

With both men the faces of their wrestling generations, the first clash between Cena and The Rock was one of the biggest WrestleMania events of all time.

Billed as “Once in a Lifetime,” the pair feuded for over a year, with both men taking shots at each other in the build-up to WrestleMania XXVII the year before, with The Rock ultimately costing Cena the WWE Championship against The Miz that year.

Both men seemed to have genuine disdain for one another, but that looked to have disappeared following their match, with new backstage footage showing the pair having a post-match conversation.

John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania XXVIII

The main event had been built up for over a year, with men slating each other on the mic and both Cena and The Rock's words walking the line between scripted television and reality.

So when both men took to the ring at the Sun Life Stadium in April 2012, fans were pumped to see the two men finally fight.

And it was The Rock who walked away the victor, pinning Cena with a Rock Bottom after Cena had mocked The Rock’s own move, The People’s Elbow.

But after their battle, Cena and The Rock embraced backstage, with Cena thanking The Rock for being a great partner in the ring.

Transcript: What Cena and The Rock said

John Cena: “They f****** loved it.”

Rock: “They did”

Cena: “Thanks for putting up with my s***. I’m like a weird business type guy, but I always have a method to my madness.

Rock: “No, no, no. I know, and I know you now. So I got you.”

Video: John Cena & The Rock's backstage chat

Speaking some time after their match, given his full head of hair, Cena then reflects on their match and says he really enjoyed the post-WrestleMania discussion.

“I thought we had a great conversation. And the basis of my conversation was I hope you can see now that this was just business.”

Cena would go on to defeat The Rock at WrestleMania NY/NJ for the WWE Championship, and 10 years on from that fight he returns to WWE’s biggest pay-per-view once again.

Is John Cena at WrestleMania this year?

At this year’s WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, Cena will take on Austin Theory for the United States Championship in California.

Image Copyright: WWE

Mr Hustle, Loyalty and Respect confirmed that title match on Monday Night Raw this week, and dropped some savage comments on his WrestleMania opponent.

The card, which will run over two days from 1st of April to 2nd of April, is already stacked with title fights, with Roman Reigns taking on Cody Rhodes, while Charlotte Flair faces Rhea Ripley.

Cena returning to take on Theory is the latest addition to the biggest wrestling event of the year, and wrestling fans around the world cannot wait.