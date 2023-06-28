John Cena is one of sport’s biggest names.

Whether you are a WWE fan or not, the chances are you have more than likely heard the name before… although you may not have ever seen him. Sorry, the joke wrote itself.

With the most world championship reigns in WWE history, Cena is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

The career of John Cena

Billing in with a weight of 251lb, Cena made his wrestling debut on the 25th November 1999, and 16 world titles and 13 WWE titles later, he is still adored across the world.

Cena has also dabbled into an acting career, staring in The Marine, produced by WWE Studios, and also Fred: The Movie.

Cena also released his debut music album in 2005, entitled ‘You Can’t See Me,’ a reference to a catchphrase he used through this career.

These days, Cena, now 46, makes part-time appearances, recently featuring as the cover star for the WWE 2K23 video game.

He was then called out by Austin Theory multiple times and was challenged to a fight at WrestleMania 39.

Cena accepted, but would go on to lose the match between the pair.

It does appear that Cena now prefers to spend more time with his friends and family after a long and successful career.

John Cena interrupted by fan

In a short TikTok uploaded earlier, Cena is seen to be enjoying time with a friend at a restaurant, when a person then starts to film them.

The person behind the camera asks Cena for a “You Can’t See Me,” in a somewhat joking manner.

Cena, noticeable begrudged by being disturbed, was sat with a blank expression on his face, and simply replied: “Can I enjoy some time with my friends?”

The person then backs down and apologised, with Cena looking away in disgust and his friend waving the person off.

Some of the replies to the video subsequently posted on Twitter have defended the former WWE Superstar for how he dealt with the situation, saying it's unfair that he gets disturbed out in public, especially when he's eating lunch.

"I know it’s “part of the profession” but I feel bad for people like him sometimes," "People that just take out their phones to just record celebs, it’s just weird behaviour," "He's in the middle of eating, like let the man live," and "There’s nothing wrong with what he said, don’t know why everyone took it in the wrong way" were just a few replies.