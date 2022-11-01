Summary John Cena is the most decorated wrestler, with 16 World Title reigns, including both WWE and World Heavyweight Championships.

Cena's longest reign lasted 380 days, his shortest just 3 minutes, illustrating the ups and downs of his storied career.

His historic 16th World Title win in 2017 at Royal Rumble tied him with Ric Flair, marking a legendary milestone in his career.

John Cena is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. With a career that spans over two decades, the leader of the Cenation has led the charge for the WWE and defined what it means to be a main event act. From his days as FCW's Prototype to the Doctor of Thuganomics, Cena has experienced it all throughout his storied career. Along with all of the Champ's memorable moments come a litany of championship reigns. A 16-time World Champion, the most of any wrestler in history, along with Ric Flair, Cena has won all there is to win for someone of his upper card level.

Set to end his legendary career at the end of 2025, the WWE Universe has been long-dreading the day that they would have to bid farewell to the Face of the WWE. On the way to becoming a Hollywood A-lister, Cena will close the door on one legendary career in the hopes of beginning a new one. Still searching for the historic 17th World Title reign before he leaves, GiveMeSport takes you through the 16 World Title victories in the career of John Cena.

Reign Opponent Event Length of Reign Date 1. John Cena vs. JBL WrestleMania 21 280 days April 3, 2005 2. John Cena vs. Edge Royal Rumble 133 days January 26, 2006 3. John Cena vs. Edge Unforgiven 380 days September 17, 2006 4. John Cena vs. Chris Jericho Survivor Series 84 days November 23, 2008 5. John Cena vs. Big Show vs. Edge WrestleMania 25 21 days April 5, 2009 6. John Cena vs. Randy Orton Breaking Point 21 days September 3, 2009 7. John Cena vs. Randy Orton Bragging Rights 49 days October 25, 2009 8. John Cena vs. Numerous WWE Superstars Elimination Chamber 3 minutes 33 seconds February 21, 2010 9. John Cena vs. Batista WrestleMania 26 84 days March 28, 2010 10. John Cena vs. The Miz vs. John Morrison Extreme Rules 77 days May 1, 2011 11. John Cena vs. Rey Mysterio Monday Night Raw 20 days July 25, 2011 12. John Cena vs. Alberto Del Rio Night of Champions 14 days September 18, 2011 13. John Cena vs. The Rock WrestleMania 29 133 days April 7, 2013 14. John Cena vs. Alberto Del Rio Hell in a Cell 49 days October 27, 2013 15. John Cena vs. Numerous WWE Superstars Money in the Bank 49 days June 29, 2014 16. John Cena vs. AJ Styles Royal Rumble 14 days January 27, 2017

1 WWE Championship

WrestleMania 21 - 2005

The first of Cena's historic sixteen serendipitously occurred in Hollywood. Taking on the then SmackDown WWE Champion, JBL, Cena's crowning moment was the penultimate match of the night at WrestleMania 21, enjoying himself an 11-minute match on the road to victory. The Road to WrestleMania in 2005 is best remembered for Cena and Batista's Royal Rumble mishap, where both participants hit the floor at the same time.

Although Batista would go on to win the Rumble and main event WrestleMania that year, this moment in time created one of the most iconic belts in WWE history. The leader of the Cenation had turned his first WWE singles title, the United States title, into a spinner belt and did the same when he achieved World Title success against JBL. A belt equally adored as hated, it perfectly encapsulated the swagger of Cena.

2 WWE Championship

Royal Rumble - 2006

Cena's first title reign just so happened to be his second-longest of his sixteen, enjoying a fruitful 280-day experience as the head of the WWE. Being the fighting champion that he is, Cena put his title on the line at 2006's New Year's Resolution in an Elimination Chamber match. Coming out victorious, eliminating Carlito last, the Ultimate Opportunist lived up to his nickname and cashed in his Money in the Bank on a depleted Cena, ending his first title reign.

However, the leader of the Cenation didn't have to wait long to experience the taste of victory, as just three short weeks later, Cena defeated Edge at Royal Rumble. A two-time World Title holder, Cena would go on to feud with and defeat Triple H at WrestleMania 22.

3 WWE Championship

Unforgiven - 2006

After 133 days, Cena dropped his title to Rob van Dam, owing to an interference from Edge. The aforementioned would go on to have a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship, where the Rated-R Superstar came out on top. Going on to introduce his own version of the Cena spinner belt, it came with much displeasure.

Arguably one of the worst-designed WWE titles in history, Edge was insistent on keeping his World Title, going as far as to disqualify himself in the main event of SummerSlam in 2006. However, Cena got his payback as he defeated Edge in his hometown of Toronto in a TLC match. The Champ would return his own spinner belt into the fold soon after.

4 World Heavyweight Championship

Survivor Series - 2008

The Champ's third reign was the longest of his historic sixteen, holding the World Title for 380 days. Having become synonymous with the WWE Championship, Cena's fourth reign saw him go after the World Heavyweight Championship. Coming back from injury, Cena was inserted straight into a match with the then-champion, Chris Jericho, at Survivor Series.

Main eventing the show, Cena won and earned himself his first World Heavyweight Championship reign after a 21-minute match. Cena's fourth reign would only last 84 days, the first double-digit reign of his career. A reign once again ended at the hands of Edge, Mr. Hustle, Loyalty & Respect made sure to get his payback swiftly.

5 World Heavyweight Championship

WrestleMania 25 - 2009

Having earned his first title reign on the Grandest Stage of Them All, Cena returned to where it all began for his fifth. Only waiting three weeks to reclaim his gold from Edge the last time around, it was just seven weeks between the Champ's No Way Out loss to his WrestleMania triumph. Competing in a Triple Threat match, it was Cena, Edge, and Big Show all striving to come out on top.

The leader of the Cenation once again won gold in the penultimate match of a WrestleMania, marking his fifth World Title. However, much like his rival Edge, Cena's title reign would only last three weeks, as he dropped the belt to the Rated-R Superstar at Backlash.

6 WWE Championship

Breaking Point - 2009

Spending plenty of time associated with Edge, 2009 onwards would see John Cena and Randy Orton go head-to-head as the focal point of WWE programming. Back in the WWE Championship scene after two World Heavyweight Championship reigns, Cena's attempt at reclaiming gold at Night of Champions ended unsuccessful as Orton pinned him due to an interference.

Cena was once again on the losing side at SummerSlam, as the Viper cheated to win. With the feud reaching boiling point, the pair went to battle in an 'I Quit' match, which the Champ would win. His sixth World Title and fourth WWE Championship, his moment in the sun would once again only last three weeks.

7

8

9 WWE Championship

Bragging Rights - 2009

Dropping the belt right back to Orton at Hell in a Cell after three weeks on top, the pair's final title match of 2009 would raise the stakes, unlike the previous matches had. Competing at Bragging Rights in an Anything Goes 60-minute Iron Man Match, this format saw both WWE Superstars try to earn the most pinfalls within the hour.

Defeating the Viper 6-5, Cena would put the first instalment of this feud to bed by winning his fifth WWE Championship. His seventh overall title reign would last longer than both previous reigns, but only just, as the Champ enjoyed 49 days as champion. Defeating Triple H and Shawn Michaels in a triple threat match during that time, the match is best remembered for the Heartbreak Kid betraying the Game.

10 WWE Championship

Elimination Chamber - 2010

Achieving his first seven title reigns within just over four years, the turn of the decade would bring Cena most of his success. Dramatically kick-starting 2010, Cena would enter the Elimination Chamber, eliminating Triple H as he won the WWE Champion off of the previously eliminated Sheamus.

What appeared to be a fantastic start to the year for the leader of the Cenation soon spelt disaster. Vince McMahon demanded Cena defend the title against Batista if he wanted to go to WrestleMania, something Cena reluctantly accepted to do. The fighting champion was defeated by Batista just thre