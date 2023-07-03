It’s been reported that WWE’s tease of bringing WrestleMania in London is a direct response to AEW.

It’s been less than 48 hours since WWE headed to the O2 Arena to put on Money in the Bank. The event was their first Premium Live Event situated in England for over 30 years and featured many marquee moments.

Damian Priest and IYO SKY came away with their respective Money in the Bank briefcases and Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time since December 2019 as The Usos won The Bloodline’s civil war tag team match.

What did John Cena do at WWE Money in the Bank?

However, in perhaps the most shocking part of the night, Cena’s music unexpectedly hit the speakers and the 16-time champion ran to the ring. Despite the crowd clamouring for the icon to have another run in the squared circle, John Cena announced that he was acting on behalf of those in attendance.

He stated that London deserved a WrestleMania, which got a thunderous reaction from the British fans.

As of right now, WWE have never ventured outside America for their spectacle event, though, the company have been doing far more Premium Live Events in different countries in recent months, including Saudi Arabia and Puerto Rico. So, as crazy as it may sound, a London WrestleMania may not be as far off as previously thought.

However, fans may notice that Money in the Bank isn’t the only big wrestling event that is coming to London this summer, with AEW running announcing their UK debut for August the 27th. To many people’s surprise, the former NXT Champion proclaimed that they had booked Wembley Stadium for their first show outside of North America, understandably getting fans excited.

Is WrestleMania coming to London?

The currently believed amount of tickets sold for All In is around 65,000 and, with two months left to go until the show, it’s likely that attendance will be a record breaking number for a British wrestling show.

To discuss WWE’s tease of an overseas WrestleMania, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has said that Cena’s hype for the potential showpiece was due to their competitor’s success, with Vince McMahon’s company wanting to tempt London into bidding for The Show Of Shows in order to reclaim their records.

‘The thing here is really tricky, because either they do it, or they disappoint the people. The strategy is […] they want to make the announcement. Whenever they go to a different city, it’s like they make the announcement. Going here, it’s different. Obviously, they’re saying it here, because AEW is in Wembley Stadium, and they wanna go in there for Wembley, and they will sell out both shows for WrestleMania and set gate records, but for WWE that’s not enough. WWE wants the city to spend, like UFC, the whole gimmick now is not about your gate, it’s about how much money you can get paid to come in, millions and millions of dollars. The deal is that London, as I just found out, London is the #1 tourist city in Europe, because they don’t need to pay WWE, since they’re getting tourists in this week and every week.’

Whether WrestleMania comes to London remains to be seen, with next year’s installment being set in Philadelphia and 2025’s edition rumoured to be in Minnesota.

It wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see England’s capital host a ‘Mania in the future, though, the city are not in need of the tourism that the show brings, since London is already the number one tourist destination in all of Europe.

As always, GiveMeSport will provide any further updates on the prospect of a WrestleMania in London as we hear more.