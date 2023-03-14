John Cena v Logan Paul could be on the cards for WWE SummerSlam, GiveMeSport has learned.

In an exclusive interview with WrestleVotes, GiveMeSport was told that the match, which was set to take at WrestleMania 39 at one stage, could happen in August 2023.

Both men are said to be massively on board with working with each other, believing that a lot of money could be made off their undeniable star power.

When will Logan Paul v John Cena happen?

In late-2022, it was reported by WrestlingNews.co that Paul v Cena was being planned for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles over the first weekend of April.

However, Triple H ended up changing his plans, going with Logan v Seth Rollins and Cena v Austin Theory at the biggest show of the year instead.

While Cena v Logan may be off the card for WrestleMania, WrestleVotes tells GiveMeSport that the match is very much "on the table" for SummerSlam this year.

Logan loved the idea and Cena was totally down it. They'd have made mega money and it's just a matter of when. They want to tell a good story because they're megastars, so there's got to be a reason. The matches is very much on the table, even at a SummerSlam. All parties involved want to do it.

With what both men have done outside of WWE, there's no denying that Logan v Cena would be one of the biggest matches Triple H could put on right now, and would attract a lot of non-wrestling fans to any show they wrestle on.Read More: WWE WrestleMania: Triple H pitches spot for Stone Cold Steve Austin with 'megastar'

What are Logan Paul and John Cena doing at WrestleMania?

As noted, while Logan v Cena isn't happening at WrestleMania 39, WWE has other matches confirmed for both men at the biggest show of the year.

At next month's show, Cena will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship, a title he has a rich history with, particularly at WrestleMania.

The match was made official when Cena tore apart Theory on the mic during his Raw return last week, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Paul, on the other hand, is also slated to face a former WWE Champion, with a match against Seth Rollins also being confirmed for WrestleMania on last week's episode of Raw.

Teases for the match started when Logan eliminated Rollins from the Royal Rumble, and continued the following month at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.