John Cena has a truly wholesome relationship with a WWE cameraman named Stu.

Despite being one of wrestling's biggest-ever stars Cena is known as being one of the most generous and humble people out there.

That was on full display with a video of the 16-time World Champion that WWE uploaded onto Twitter ahead of his return tonight on Raw.

As you can see from the embedded tweet above, WWE has shared a video of Cena's one-liners to Stu, one of the cameramen that always films his entrance at shows.

Speaking as he makes his entrance, Cena often refers to a man named "Stu", and we now know that he's actually talking to the man operating the camera.

WWE promoted Cena's return, which is slated for Raw tonight, by teasing that the wrestling icon and Stu are going to have an all-time reunion, which will genuinely be brilliant to see.

As noted, Cena is returning to WWE on Raw tonight (March 6), with the show taking place in his home state of Boston.

Rather than keeping Cena's return a surprise, WWE has announced it ahead of time, as they have done with Logan Paul's, making tonight's show one of the biggest in some time

Cena is expected to be hanging around for more than just tonight's show though, at least if rumours and reports are to be believed.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that, at the time of writing, Cena is set for a match with Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

The match will be for Theory's United States Championship, a title Cena has become synonymous with throughout his career.

However, reports have stated that Theory wasn't Cena's original opponent for the show, with Fightful reporting that John was in talks for a match with the aforementioned Logan Paul.

Despite Paul v Cena being set for WrestleMania 39 in late-2022, WWE has pivoted its plans, and Cena will instead be sharing the ring with Theory at the biggest show of the year.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.