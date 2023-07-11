The Judgment Day is undoubtedly one of the best factions in WWE currently. Initially made by a heel Edge who wanted to help underrated stars kickstart their push to the top, the faction has worked wonders under the apparent leadership of Finn Balor. Including Dominik in Judgment Day and his storyline with Rhea was one of the best decisions made by WWE in a long time. Currently, the faction is a major part of the red brand, This stable currently includes two-time NXT Champion Finn Balor, Sr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

While all the members of Judgment Day have a similar status in the company, things are slowly turning around. With World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins being a part of Raw, both Finn Balor and Damian Priest have their eyes set on the moment of glory.

Though both men have faced The Visionary in singles competition, things haven’t been in their favor. The frustration has slowly started building cracks in the faction. Since Damian Priest has won the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, he has got his eyes on Seth Rollins.

On the other hand, Finn Balor is on a path of taking revenge on the World Heavyweight Champion for injuring him and derailing his run as Universal Champion seven years ago. With both men having the same target, arguments have been seen among both members of The Judgment Day.

It is clear that WWE is planning a huge breakup storyline for the faction. With the small cracks leading into huge issues for the group, things seem to be going down for the dark collective. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the ways WWE could plan a Judgment Day breakup.

5 Finn Balor wins the World Heavyweight Championship, Damian Priest cashes in his MITB briefcase

Finn Balor took Seth Rollins to the limit during their World Heavyweight Championship match at Money in the Bank 2023. While Balor lost the match, it could’ve been different if Sr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, didn’t come out to have a closer look.

Though Balor and Priest were seen arguing after the match ended, both men kept calm. After his assault on Seth Rollins on Raw after MITB, Balor vs Rollins at SummerSlam 2023 seems to be the current plan.

With Sr. Money in the Bank having his eyes set on Seth Rollins, The Biggest Part of the Summer could be another stage where we might see a possible MITB cash-in. If WWE plans a Judgment Day breakup at SummerSlam, one of the best ways could be Finn Balor defeating Rollins at the event, leading to a shocking cash-in. Priest could cash in his contract on Balor and get a huge career-changing victory. After another short World Championship reign, Balor could then unleash his frustration on the new champion, leading to a Judgment Day breakup and an interesting new rivalry beginning between both former friends.

4 Finn Balor takes down Sr. Money in the Bank right before a cash-in

Damian Priest has been seen waiting on the edge to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. With his eyes seemingly set on Seth Rollins, Priest might make his move sooner than expected. However, with Finn Balor involved as a challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship currently, WWE has a giant opportunity to capitalize on a Judgment Day breakup storyline.

There have been a few arguments between Priest and Balor since the former’s win at Money in the Bank. With Priest trying to cash–in his contract every week, Balor might stop his friend from cashing in the next time.

This could add an opportunity for WWE to present a storyline eventually leading to Finn Balor attacking Damian Priest right before he is set to cash in his contract. Leading up to a massive showdown between both men, this could be a massive disbandment storyline for Judgment Day.

3 Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio get rid of their friends during an argument

While the foundation of the Judgment Day breakup storyline has only involved Finn Balor and Damian Priest in the mix, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio could be used as the key to the breakup. Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been involved in a few arguments now.

On Monday Night Raw after MITB, the WWE Universe witnessed both men arguing when Seth Rollins used his presence of mind and attacked Dominik Mysterio to end Raw on a high note. Rhea is completely on the side of her Dom Dom, and they may end up blaming both Priest and Balor for Rollins' attack on Dominik.

Eventually, another argument in the next few weeks could lead to Dominik and Rhea losing their cool and getting rid of their friends, taking Judgment Day forward by themselves. This could eventually lead to a possible triple-threat storyline involving Balor, Priest, and Mysterio after SummerSlam 2023.

2 Damian Priest has a successful cash-in, and The Prince challenges for the World Heavyweight Championship

With rumors of WWE planning a successful Men’s Money in the Bank cash-in this year, the WWE Universe shouldn’t be surprised if Damian Priest turns out to be the World Heavyweight Champion in the next few weeks.

As per the current storyline, SummerSlam 2023 could feature a revisiting of Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, it isn’t necessary that Rollins enters the event as the champion. Priest could have a successful cash-in attempt before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Damian Priest has his target acquired in the form of Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship. If Priest manages to clinch a World title win, it could change the trajectory of his career. However, this could add Finn Balor as the challenge for Priest eventually putting an end to The Judgment Day.

1 Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor turns into a triple threat at WWE SummerSlam 2023

With Finn Balor’s attack on Seth Rollins on Raw after MITB, it seems clear that Rollins vs Balor is the current plan for SummerSlam 2023. However, with Damian Priest looming around with his Money in the Bank contract, it won’t be surprising if he chooses a stage like SummerSlam to cash in his contract.

A mid-match cash-in could turn Rollins vs Balor into a triple threat eventually leading to Balor going after Priest for ruining his World Championship opportunity. This could eventually turn out to be one of the best ways to put a full stop to The Judgment Day and head into a massive singles storyline between Balor and Priest.