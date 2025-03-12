Summary Owens and Zayn have a long history in WWE, from allies to foes, achieving multiple championships together.

Memorable matches like Battleground 2016 and Elimination Chamber 2025 showcase the intensity of their rivalry.

Feuds between Owens and Zayn have spanned multiple events, with betrayals, title changes, and brutal matches.

Good Friends, Better Enemies. The title of WWE ’s 1996 pay-per-view event may have once referenced Shawn Michaels and Diesel, but no Superstars come to mind more about that phrase than Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn .

For over 20 years, the duo, hailing from Québec, have stood together as allies and battled across the ring from each other. Tearing up the independent circuit for over a decade, the standouts finally received an opportunity to perform for the industry’s biggest organisation in 2016.

Almost 10 years later, Owens and Zayn are staple acts on any WWE card. Between them, they’ve held five Intercontinental Championships, three United States Championships and two NXT Championships, with Owens holding the top-tier Universal Championship for 188 days.

Their crowning moment as a team came in the main event of WrestleMania 39, defeating the The Usos in the main event to capture the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Championships. As the eternal foes again went to war at Elimination Chamber last weekend in their homeland of Canada, GIVEMESPORT reflects on their WWE past.

10 RAW

No Disqualification, 27 March 2017

On the road to WrestleMania 33, RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon took great exception to Zayn’s support of General Manager Mick Foley. Aiming to teach him a lesson, the former WWE Women’s Champion had Zayn choked out by Samoa Joe , but the ‘Underdog from the Underground’ refused to back down.

As Zayn tried to declare himself for the upcoming André the Giant Battle Royal, Stephanie revealed he’d have to earn his spot. Placing Zayn in a No Disqualification match against the 'Host of the KO Show', the commissioner also added the stipulation that if Zayn lost, he’d be fired from WWE.

The chaotic bout occurred throughout the arena in Philadelphia. Owens was calculated in beating Zayn down, driving his head multiple times into the announcer’s desk. With his job on the line, Zayn dug deep to kick out of both Owens’ superkick and frog splash. Joe appeared, ready to finish off the job, but an unlikely ally, Chris Jericho , saved the day.

9 NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable

NXT Championship, 20 May 2015

After their initial clash at NXT TakeOver: Rival, Zayn received his rematch for the gold three months later at the fifth NXT TakeOver event. Emotions ran high as the pair brawled around Full Sail University and the challenger appeared far more primed to battle his former friend.

After nailing Owen with a series of exploder suplexes, both in and out of the ring, Zayn fell victim to another brutal pop-up powerbomb on the ring apron. The same move KO delivered at R Evolution ruled the match a no-contest, with his post-match beatdown only ended by the surprise debut of Samoa Joe.

8 Hell In A Cell 2021

Singles, 20 June 2021

With losses to Owens at both WrestleMania 37 and on a subsequent SmackDown, Zayn could no longer run from his foe. The ‘Great Liberator’ proved to be a nuisance for Owens over several weeks, before another bout was confirmed for Hell In A Cell.

Zayn targeted KO’s arm throughout the contest, forcing the brawler to battle with only one fist. Zayn took to the skies and connected with an impressive tope con hilo, seemingly injuring Owens’ wrist in the process.

Refusing to allow the referee to call the match, Owens, visibly struggling, fought through severe pain, landing a big clothesline on Zayn. A huge stunner outside the ring nearly handed him victory, but the ‘Great Liberator’ was able to beat the referee’s count at nine. The match went back-and-forth until a devastating Helluva Kick sent the already damaged Owens down for the three count.

As Owens attempted to inflict further damage on his opponent after the match, the legendary Randy Orton made the save. Much to the delight of the Canadian fans, Orton hit Owens with a big RKO, before taking out several security guards.

7 WrestleMania 37

Singles, 11 April 2021

In 2021, Owens & Zayn finally had the opportunity to showcase their rivalry on the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’. After losing the Intercontinental Championship, a deranged Zayn was convinced WWE executives were conspiring to keep him down. Refusing to buy into his friend’s conspiracy theory, Owens challenged Zayn to a match at WrestleMania.

The bout also signaled the WWE arrival of one Logan Paul . The social media megastar accompanied Zayn as his ‘Guest of Honor’ and witnessed the two rivals go back and forth, each countering the other's moves. Overcoming Zayn’s arsenal of exploder suplexes, a blue thunder bomb, brainbuster and Helluva Kick, KO refused to stay down and eventually sent Zayn packing with a savage stunner.

Zayn was scorned with both the loss and Paul offering Owens his congratulations. The former Universal Champion had other ideas and dropped Paul with another huge stunner, duly welcoming the influencer to WWE.

6 SmackDown

Singles, 13 January 2023

The pair locked up again in this iconic SmackDown main event. Allied with the Bloodline, Zayn wanted to prove to his team that he could handle his former best friend himself.

The high-stakes battle saw Zayn desperately try to prove himself to Roman Reigns , Solo Sikoa and the Usos. The ‘Master Strategist’ battled Owens with more intensity than ever, nailing KO with a brutal brainbuster on the ring apron.

Multiple suplexes and a blue thunder bomb couldn’t keep Owens down in the high-tempo affair. Just as the ‘Honorary Uce’ set up for his Helluva Kick, the Bloodline hit the ring, rendering the match a no contest. A three-on-one attack ensued, with Sikoa splashing Owens through the announcer’s desk.

5 NXT TakeOver: Rival

NXT Championship, 11 February 2015

With their rich shared history, Owens and Zayn finally locked up in a WWE ring for the first time in 2015. Turning on his friend with a vicious powerbomb onto the ring apron at TakeOver: R Evolution, the ‘Prizefighter’ firmly set his sights on Zayn’s NXT Championship.

In true underdog fashion, the champion refused to give up after Owens’ huge pop-up powerbomb brought the NXT medical team to ringside. A further four devastating powerbombs gave the referee little choice but to declare Zayn unable to continue and award Owens his first championship gold in WWE.

4 Payback 2016

Singles, 1 May 2016

Upon returning from injury, inflicted by a vicious Owens powerbomb, Zayn eliminated Owens from the Royal Rumble match, instantly reigniting their feud on the main roster. The pair faced-off on a WWE PPV for the first time in 2016.

As Zayn looked to connect with the Helluva Kick, Owens counted with a quick superkick and pop-up powerbomb combination for another win over his enemy. Their night wouldn’t end there, as both men continued to brawl at ringside during the next contest, costing him his Intercontinental title challenge against The Miz .

3 SmackDown

Last Man Standing, 2 July 2021

The pair’s 2021 feud came to a head in July in another ThunderDome classic. After exchanging victories at WrestleMania and Hell In A Cell, this face-off winner would book their spot in the upcoming Money In The Bank ladder match.

Looking for a big move from the top rope, Zayn quickly countered and sent Owen’s careering over the ringpost and crashing through a table. All hope seemed lost, but Owens managed to beat Charles Robinson’s count and return to his feet just before ten.

A combination of powerbombs finally signalled the end. Owens first slammed Zayn through the announce desk, then a table, before a callback to their NXT days with a third giant powerbomb on the stiff ring apron. With Zayn unable to answer the count this time, Owens was the last man standing and advanced to Money In The Bank.

2 Elimination Chamber 2025

Unsanctioned, 1 March 2025

The most recent, and easily most devastating and violent meeting between the pair, slots in at number two. Blaming Zayn for his loss to Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble, Owens unmercifully attacked his former friend, nailing him with a package piledriver to indefinitely put Zayn on the shelf. Chasing vengeance, Zayn was determined to get his hands on KO, despite not being medically clear. With RAW General Manager Adam Pearce refusing to sanction a contest, the unsanctioned match was scheduled for Elimination Chamber on home turf in Canada.

The match quickly spiraled out of control, with both men utilising several different weapons. The Superstars brawled with hockey sticks and barbed-wire chairs. At one point, Owens sent Zayn flying off the top rope and crashing through a table outside the ring. Zayn retaliated with a brutal half-and-half suplex, which crushed a steel chair with Owens' impact. Even referees weren't safe, as KO battered Charles Robinson with a clothesline after a two count. In a callback to their early NXT meetings, several powerbombs on the ring apron were enough for Owens to finally put Zayn away, ending the hellacious bout.