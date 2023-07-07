WWE has a colossal superstar situation on its hands right now when it comes to LA Knight, and the company needs to tread very carefully with its next moves in regard to creative direction, or they will find themselves at risk of losing the momentum of one of the hottest acts that the company has had in a long time. The organic growth of LA Knight's popularity and his meteoric rise as being one of the most over members of the main roster has been nothing short of historic already, and it could easily be compared to the Daniel Bryan 'Yes Movement' all the way back in the early 2010s.

The deafening pop that Knight received at the Money in the Bank premium live event spoke volumes. Not only that, but a very rare moment took place recently on SmackDown when the fans chose to cheer LA Knight and boo Rey Mysterio as the two met in a one-on-one match. Rey is one of the most loved fan-favorite superstars in the history of the WWE, so him being booed in favor of LA Knight is a big deal, and it perfectly illustrates the feelings of the WWE Universe towards Knight's character.

As we witnessed at the Money in the Bank event, LA Knight failed to capture the briefcase and Damian Priest emerged victorious in the ladder match. While Priest is a quality choice in his own right, it has to be said that the O2 Arena was routing for Knight to win. As we move on with the WWE's calendar and tread closer towards SummerSlam, here are five potential feuds and storylines for LA Knight that will keep his white-hot momentum strong going forward.

5 A United States Championship feud with Austin Theory

Image credits: WWE

It has to be said that Austin Theory's run with the United States Championship has not lived up to expectations. The gold - and Theory - are currently very stagnant and both Theory and the prestigious championship that he holds need a hefty injection of momentum. While the WWE has yet to pull the trigger on LA Knight entering the world title picture, likely due to long-term booking and storylines already being in place, and LA Knight's sudden rise to superstardom catching everyone off-guard, there is no reason to not have him chase the historic United States Title.

This would give both men involved something to do that actually elevates them, rather than having them just float about on television without any creative direction. Austin Theory himself has a bright future in WWE and a program with LA Knight would give him a push in the right direction and allow both men to deliver some quality storytelling and promos along the way. This would be a proper clashing of egos and with the WWE Universe firmly behind Knight, it would give Theory some amazing heel heat going forward and give the US Title some much-needed TV time to make it relevant again.

4 A feud with Damian Priest over the MITB briefcase

Image credits: WWE

This may be the obvious one on the list, but it is one that would make sense as far as cashing in on the Money in the Bank hype. Damian Priest was a good choice to win the Money in the Bank ladder match, but so was Knight. Both men are doing the best work of their careers right now and both men have the potential to carry the company on their backs for a good few years. The story is already in place with Priest emerging victorious despite the WWE Universe rallying for Knight to win, and it will make the briefcase itself seem like a top prize worth gunning for.

It wouldn't be the first time a WWE Superstar has defended the Money in the Bank briefcase like it was a championship. In the past, certain wrestlers have fought to defend and to win the case long after the ladder match had taken place. A feud between LA Knight and Damian Priest with the MITB briefcase on the line has the potential to be a top storyline in the WWE if Creative chooses to go down this route.

3 A run in the tag-team division with a WWE Legend

Image credits: WWE

It has to be said that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are in dire need of competition and if history has taught us anything, it is that tag teams that are thrown together more often than not turn out to be awesome. LA Knight is at that point in his career where he is gunning for the main event, but perhaps he needs a bit more exposure in the mid-card before the company decides to pull the trigger on him. Back when Edge was a rising star in the WWE, the company paired him with Hulk Hogan and the duo went on to win the tag team gold. Similarly, when Randy Orton and Batista were fresh, their alliance with Ric Flair gave them a boost in the right direction.

While LA Knight isn't a spring chicken at 40 years old with 20 years of in-ring experience, his popularity is as fresh as they come, and a pairing with a WWE legend and having a run in the tag-team division could be massive for him like it was for many others back in the day. The likely candidates for a team with LA Knight right now based on the roster would be Rey Mysterio and Edge, or perhaps even Randy Orton himself if and when he returns to the ring. Bringing in someone like John Cena for a run with LA Knight could be a huge 'passing of the torch' moment.

2 Megastar Vs.Megastar: A rivalry with Logan Paul

Image credits: WWE

Logan Paul is one of the best celebrity crossovers in professional wrestling history, and what a shock his success has been. Logan Paul is genuinely talented and clearly loves pro wrestling, and he brings with him Internet supremacy and millions upon millions of followers. Where Logan Paul goes, you can guarantee that viewers follow, and that is why he is a megastar. Similarly, over on SmackDown, the WWE has a megastar of their own in LA Knight, and a Megastar vs. Megastar feud has the potential to elevate the careers of both men to crazy, not yet seen heights.

The devilish charisma and untouchable microphone talent of LA Knight and the massive ego of a heel Logan Paul together would print money, make headlines, and spill over into the world of social media, elevating the WWE product and the stock of both athletes in the process. It has already been rumored that Triple H and WWE Creative might have plans to go with a Logan Paul Vs. LA Knight feud and if it does come to pass, this rivarly really is one that has the potential to go viral.

1 A passing of the torch rivalry with Edge

Image credits: WWE

The sad reality is that we are likely in the middle of seeing Edge's career winding down, although this time on his own terms, which is wonderful. A time-honored tradition in professional wrestling is going out on your back; losing your final match and symbolically passing the torch to someone else who is in the process of building their own legacy. While there are a number of talented WWE Superstars on the roster right now who could give Edge his final sendoff, one that has to be towards the top of the list is LA Knight.

Edge is one of the greatest superstars to ever lace up a pair of boots, and he has such a storied history in the WWE that any retirement storyline with Edge needs to be treated with the utmost care and respect. The last thing the WWE Universe needs is another Baron Corbin retiring Kurt Angle situation. What arguably works best would be a good, well-built-up storyline between Knight and Edge with the two perhaps exchanging victories along the way before one final deciding match at a big event such as WrestleMania 40 being the one that retires Edge with LA Knight emerging victorious. Edge should pass the torch and honor the aforementioned time-honored tradition of going out on his back, giving him one final massive match and giving LA Knight a massive push heading into the rest of 2024.

