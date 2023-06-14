Former WWE star Batista is looking unrecognisable these days after a recent shot of The Animal emerged on Twitter.

The 54-year-old spent eight years working as a full-time wrestler for WWE, becoming a global star through his excellent work and impressive physique.

There weren't many guys in the promotion that was physically bigger and more intimidating than Batista, and his unique look carried over to his acting career, where he has been flourishing in recent years.

Batista's success from WWE to Hollywood

As a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Animal was perfectly cast as Drax the Destroyer, his muscly frame fitting the character perfectly.

Having sporadically appeared in WWE after his departure in 2010, Batista officially retired from professional wrestling and left the company for good in 2019 as he decided to focus completely on his acting career.

Having bagged the star-making role of Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the former WWE champion quickly plied his trade in a number of different action franchises, regularly as the heavy muscle of the group.

Whether it was his appearance in Riddick or his role as the henchman Mr Hinx in Spectre, he always played off of his large frame to enhance his performances on screen.

Things have slowly begun to change, though, with several recent roles differing from the performances he's given in the past. His comedic portrayal of Duke Cody in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery showed he had the chops to play funnier characters, ones that didn't rely on his physique and he followed that up with a creepy outing as Leonard in Knock at the Cabin, where again, his imposing body wasn't necessary for the role.

Earlier this year, The Animal admitted he was interested in playing more dramatic roles in the future, so expect his physique to matter even less going forward.

Commonly known for his large frame and shaved head, fans of Batista were shocked when a recent image appeared online of him looking unrecognisable.

Batista with hair just looks weird

Noticeably smaller than usual, the 54-year-old was captured in a mixed martial arts dojo, sporting a headband and, noticeably, with a head of hair and a full, grey beard.

While he isn't quite as stocky as he once was, Batista still looks to be in peak physical condition, and we can't wait to see where his acting career will take him now that his time in the MCU has come to an end.

"Immediately shave his hair wtf," "That hair ain’t it Dave," "Is that hair????" and "What’s that on his head man" were just a handful of reactions to the circulating image.