The WWE is known for its larger-than-life characters and athletically gifted performers, which is why it has become the norm for WWE Superstars to transition into Hollywood, a crossover that seems fit for purpose.

With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena both being the two big names that spring to mind, it is the work of a different WWE Hall of Famer that has gone under the radar, and that is Batista, with WWE's former world champion going viral online for his new look, and it is a look that has left many worried.

Batista's Departure From WWE & Weight Loss Journey

The Animal wanted to lose muscle after being done with wrestling

When Superstars started transitioning into Hollywood, it seemed to be a one-way street that would see them leave, never to return, but all has changed now with WWE's new-found popularity, with both The Rock and John Cena making lengthy returns to the place that raised them. However, the other actor that is often forgotten about is Batista, someone who is conspicuous by his absence.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Batista wrestled 998 matches in the WWE, winning 621 of them.

Seemingly not wanting to ruin his storybook ending with the WWE, retiring against Triple H at WrestleMania 35, Batista has been putting in the work in recent years, with notable appearances in feature films such as Guardians of the Galaxy and James Bond. He has also appeared in Blade Runner 2049, the Avengers, Glass Onion, and Dune: Part Two, as the former Animal builds up a serious portfolio of work, as he slowly becomes widely accepted as the best wrestler-turned-actor.

Batista's New Trimmed Physique

Now on the press run promoting his most recent work, The Killer's Game, a movie starring WWE's very own Drew McIntyre, Batista has left fans worried as the 55-year-old sported a dramatically trimmed physique, something that is light years from the look fans had become accustomed to.

A photo of his former look and current look has circulated online, with the comparison going viral. However, it isn't something to be worried about, with the former WWE champion talking during an interview with renowned wrestling interviewer, Chris Van Vliet, and addressing his recent weight loss: "This is probably the lightest I have been since 19-years-old. The heaviest I have ever been is 370lbs ...now I'm about 240lbs."

Appearing to acknowledge that this is a concentrated focus on getting lighter, he mentions how particular he has become about his diet, once again reinforcing the idea that he is trying to trim down. A smart move to make, as he continues his career in Hollywood, and as he ages, it might not be in his best interests to be carrying around all the muscle mass that he has already done his whole life.

Batista Done With WWE

He further goes on to mention in his interview how he always dreams of hearing his music hit, but that he wouldn't want to become one of the stereotypes who un-retires and ruins what was a perfect career-ending moment. However, this hasn't left people too down, with Drew McIntyre seemingly not taking any of that last part in, as he called Batista out for a match in the WWE, claiming Batista would be "another word for a cat" if he didn't accept.

Batista's WWE record Total number of matches 998 Total number of wins 621 (62.2%) Total number of losses 346 (34.7%) Total number of draws 31 (3.1%)

A match that fans would love to see, it is one that will likely never happen, with Batista having already had his moment in the spotlight, it is time for him to takeover Hollywood.