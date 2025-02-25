Summary The WWE has seen a range of successful looks over the years.

No WWE Superstar is ever too big or too small, with history proving that talent comes out on top.

Batista has endured numerous physique changes over the years, with his most recent update leaving fans speechless.

WWE has been blessed with a plethora of athletically gifted talent throughout its storied history. From the smallest to the tallest WWE Superstars, history has shown that there is room for all shapes and sizes to thrive in sports entertainment. Whether it is Hall of Famers such as Andre the Giant and Rey Mysterio, talent always supersedes appearance. However, there are some instances where the stars align, and a WWE Superstars look blends with their character and creates magic. One legend who experienced this is Batista. Now 56 years old, Batista has shown fans what his current physique looks like, and it has left the WWE Universe in awe.

Batista's weight change over the years has created quite a noise within wrestling communities. Operating at 290lbs for most of his Hall of Fame-worthy career, his size was a huge part of his success, as he was quite the spectacle. Having revealed to Chris Van Vliet that he hit 315lbs for a movie and hated it, the Animal dropped to 240lbs and made it known how much happier that weight makes him. Despite fans' worries, Batista has always made it known that he is fit and healthy, something that just became more evident following his recent physique update on Instagram.

The Animal is still ripped

The six-time World Champion recently went viral for the luscious long locks he adopted for his latest movie, 'The Last Showgirl'. A look that no one expected to see from Batista, it was the same way fans felt when they saw his drastic weight loss. Although the Animal has always remained at a healthy weight, the visual change from larger-than-life to slimmed-down actor had the WWE Universe worried. However, these worries have since been squashed, as Batista recently posted on his Instagram, showing off his ripped physique.

Still sporting the tattoos that fans loved during his WWE run, Batista's washboard abs have never left him. Looking as lean as he has ever looked, it's an update that has provided relief to fans who had become consumed by the idea that his weight loss was due to health issues.

Batista's Hall of Fame career

The six-time World Champion was more than just a ripped physique

Initially cutting his cloth as Leviathan in Ohio Valley Wrestling, Batista's first moment in the spotlight came in 2003 as he joined the legendary Evolution faction. Enduring a seven-year run before two sporadic runs, Batista entered the 2020 Hall of Fame for his work in the business. Despite the fact he is yet to be inducted due to COVID and work complications getting in the way, his six World Championship reigns, two Royal Rumble victories, and four Tag Team Championship reigns will inevitably see the Animal inducted at a later date.