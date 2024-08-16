WWE legend Batista looks significantly different today than he did when he last set foot in a wrestling ring. The 55-year-old competed in the final match of his career back at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, where he lost to Triple H.

Away from the squared circle, 'The Animal' has carved out a highly successful career as an actor in Hollywood. His big break came in 2014, starring as Drax the Destroyer in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Away from that money-spinning franchise, Batista has taken on roles in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The former wrestler also appeared in the James Bond film Spectre, as well as Blade Runner 2049. One of his more challenging projects, though, was his lead role as Leonard in the 2023 picture, Knock at the Cabin. Required to pack on the pounds for the horror movie, Batista struggled to slim back down after shooting had wrapped up, having bulked up to well over 300 lbs.

Batista Opens Up on his Decision to Slim Down

WWE legend admits to 'sacrificing a lot of muscle'

Talking about the hurdles he had faced during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, via People, he revealed: "I’ve sacrificed a lot of muscle, but I’m okay with it. I put on all this weight for Knock at the Cabin. I was really big, like over 300 lbs."

Praising Brazilian jiu-jitsu as the practice that helped him drop a significant amount of weight, Batista explained: "It’s the way I lose weight. I was struggling to lose the weight, so I brought a trainer - my buddy Jason Manly - over to Budapest with me while I was filming.

"We did nothing but grapple, like for hours. I started shedding the weight off and I figured ‘I’ll just stick with it'. I just shed about 50 more lbs. I was trimming down, and I’ve sacrificed a lot of muscle. But I’m okay with it, because I just feel more comfortable.”

After shedding a considerable amount of weight on the mat, Batista cuts a far more slender figure than he did during his WWE heyday. While he is slimmer in the face, it's in the former six-time world champion's shoulders and chest that his huge loss of muscle can be best seen.

Batista did briefly turn his love of MMA into a career, entering the paid ranks to stop Vince Lucero inside a round back in October 2012. However, there is no indication that he plans to step foot inside the cage again. That chapter of his life - much like his WWE in-ring career - would appear to be over.

Although he has scaled back on the amount of physicality he engages in over the last few years, Batista still insists that he doesn't feel anywhere close to his true age.

"Mentally I’m still, I don’t know, early 30s. Late 20s, early 30s. Maybe 40. I think 40 was when I really started to just be okay with myself, and feel comfortable with myself."

The former Evolution member had been due to enter the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the ceremony to be cancelled. Batista declined to be inducted the following year due to the absence of fans in the arena. However, that honour is surely one that will be bestowed on the Washington DC native before too long.