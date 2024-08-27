Former two-time WWE champion Bobby Lashley is no longer a part of the world's leading professional wrestling promotion after his contract expired on the 16th August. The 48-year-old revealed during a recent podcast appearance that he had struggled to make a connection with new head of creative Paul 'Triple H' Levesque - a situation that likely heavily influenced his departure.

Although his days in the world of pro wrestling appear to be over for now, Lashley appears in no mood to settle down into retirement. Despite the fact that he is heading towards his 50th birthday, 'The All Mighty' has his eyes locked on a return to combat sports.

The Kansas-born powerhouse is no stranger to MMA, having gone 15-2 at heavyweight between December 2008 and October 2016. However, rather than stepping back into the cage immediately, Lashley has revealed that he is targetting a career in professional boxing. For most 48-year-olds, that might not be the wisest move, but the former Bellator fighter is far from the norm.

Ahead of his radical shift in focus, Lashley posted a video to his 1.3 million Instagram followers of him hitting the pads in the boxing gym. It's impossible not to notice the impressive shape that the American is in as he fires shots in at his trainer. Particularly in terms of his upper body, Lashley looks far bulkier than the last time he was seen on WWE television shortly after WrestleMania 40.

The recently-departed WWE star has never had a professional boxing match

Explaining his decision to move into boxing at the end of the video, Lashley made the following declaration:

"I love fighting, I love getting in there. I've fought all of my life. To me it is a competition, I love sharpening my skills and I could be dangerous in the boxing ring."

Explaining his desire to do as much as possible now that he is no longer under contract to WWE, the veteran told The Bo and Them Show: "I’m doing it all. I look at it this way - first of all, YOLO, you only live once but I have a lot of gas in the tank.

"I’m in great shape. I feel good. I’m motivated. I’m rested. Wrestling, yes. Boxing, yes, MMA, yes. Acting, yes. Everything, yes. But I have a lot of different things going on right now. A boxing company called me and offered me a legit matchup. So we’re in talks with them, so I’ve been training boxing."

Per Wrestle Talk, it is believed that the boxing company that Lashley speaks of is the KSI-backed promotion, Misfits. Lashley certainly possesses the sort of celebrity name that the group has been known to feature and a fight in Las Vegas is reported to have already been lined up for the multi-time pro wrestling champion.

While details of his debut have yet to emerge, Lashley certainly looks to be giving a great deal of time, effort and energy into his transition to boxing. Given his successful runs in WWE and his prior achievements in MMA, there's every reason to believe that he will be able to make a splash in the world of boxing, even if he doesn't end up challenging for championships.