Eric Bischoff, the former World Championship Wrestling President and general manager of WWE's Raw brand, has questioned Ronda Rousey’s commitment to her character.

Rousey signed with WWE in 2018 after a successful career in judo and MMA, debuting at WrestleMania 34. She took a break from the company in 2019, returning last year.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport earlier this week that they are “not quite sure Ronda's heart is in it” as she completes her second spell with WWE.

This appeared to be confirmed as the American star slammed the “bunch of octogenarians” who were “putting less than five minutes of thought a week into each women’s storyline” in an Instagram post about her storyline with Liv Morgan.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff discussed Rousey’s comments.

What did Eric Bischoff say about Ronda Rousey?

"All I can tell you is that from the moment she arrived in WWE, I didn't feel a connection to her," Bischoff said.

"I mean, let me say that differently. I didn't feel as though she made a connection to the audience. There was something there that wasn't complete.

"The connection is like 90 percent. I never felt that she was comfortable in WWE as a character. Just a feeling.

“With Ronda, it's not a lack of talent. It's not a lack of potential. I just don’t feel she’s as passionate about it. There's definitely professional commitment on her part, I'm sure.

“I know she really wants this, and I know how hard it is for her to do what she's doing, especially given the amount of pressure that's on her because of who she is and the expectations that come with that. I don't know. She's not there yet.”

Bischoff then compared Rousey’s impact to Logan Paul’s, who debuted for WWE at last year’s Wrestlemania.

“Logan Paul, I felt the connection immediately,” he said. “I felt like Logan felt like he was born for this, whereas with Ronda, I feel like she wants to do this, and there's just a subtle difference between being born for it and wanting to do it."

Is Ronda Rousey competing at Wrestlemania 39?

Rousey is set to team up with Shayna Baszler at Wrestlemania 39 this weekend, competing in a four-way tag match featuring Natalya and Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, and one other team.

The 36-year-old is currently struggling with a number of injuries, including “no ACL” and a fractured elbow.