Despite the planning and choreography involved, there is no doubt that wrestling is a dangerous sport and as it turns out, so is owning a farm as WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg found out yesterday.

In a post to his Instagram, the legend showcased a nasty battle wound he had suffered at the hands of his tractor while doing work out on his farm in Texas.

In the photos, a large scar can be seen on the top of Goldberg’s head which has caused blood to run down much of his face.

It’s quite gruesome viewing if you’re a little squeamish of blood, but the former wrestler seems to be taking his minor accident in his stride.

Goldberg's injury after farm accident

His post is complete with a number of hashtags and jokes making light of the accident with the main caption reading: “#tpost 1 , Goldberg 0.”

Goldberg also references Monty Python’s Black Knight scene from ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ with the hashtag: #tisbutafleshwound so clearly he remains in good spirits.

He even went as far as saying he would patch up the wound with some superglue.

Fans of the wrestler were also joking about the incident, with one saying: "Good placement, needed a new scar."

Another made light of Goldberg’s history of head injuries by saying: "Least it's not a locker door."

According to Goldberg’s representative, who spoke to TMZ, the accident occurred as the 56-year-old was doing work on his farm. While working on his tractor, the wrestler had caught the top of his head on the vehicle, causing the nasty scratch to open up.

Goldberg was competing in the WWE as recently as 2022, but left the organisation after his contract wasn’t renewed, becoming a free agent in the process.

The American began his career back in 1997 after a severe injury to his abdomen ended his chances of making it as a professional American Football player.

After appearances with the WCW, WWE, and All Japan Pro Wrestling, Goldberg initially retired in 2004 only to return to wrestling 12 year later.

Outside of wrestling, Goldberg has also appeared in a number of television shows and movies, including Adam Sandler’s ‘The Longest Yard’ where he appeared as a prison inmate.

Goldberg was inducted into the wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018 but continued to fight and in 2020 he became the first Hall of Fame inductee to win a world championship after he defeated Bray Wyatt.

The scar itself doesn’t look too serious, but hopefully Goldberg will recover speedily. If nothing else, he now has a new war wound to show off should he make a return to the ring.