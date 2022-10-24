Highlights Goldberg, a WWE legend, is known for his physical presence and power as an athlete, having played in the NFL before joining wrestling.

Despite his bald head being iconic, there is a video circulating on Reddit that shows Goldberg with a full head of hair, which has stunned fans worldwide.

While Goldberg has had success in both WWE and film, his contract with WWE expired in 2022, and he is currently not on the active roster or scheduled to appear at any shows.

Only a select few legends from the annals of WWE, or even the wider wrestling world world, carry more clout than Goldberg.

He was drafted in 1990 into the NFL from Georgia College to the LA Rams. He went on to play for a number of different teams in the sport and this here is clear evidence of his physical presence and his power. It also shows how much of an athlete he is.

William Scott Goldberg is the name he was born with and after being known as Bill Goldberg primarily, he dropped the first name as he entered the ring. The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee won a number of belts during his time with the company, so it's no surprise he was inducted into the prestigious club.

Did Bill Goldberg ever have hair?

His hugely toned muscles are part of the iconic look, as is the bald head. For as long as we can remember, Goldberg’s shiny head has been easily spottable as he dominates in the ring.

All isn’t as it is cracked up to be, though, with Twitter showing us something else entirely.

From his younger days, there is a video of the WWE Superstar going round which shows him having a full head of hair - there isn't a bald man in sight - and boy does it look weird!

No, seriously, we need to have a discussion about it...

Video: Goldberg with hair

Weird, huh?

It's safe to say the original post on Reddit has got PLENTY of comments, with fans around the world simply stunned by Goldberg's appearance.

Outside of the WWE, the man from Tulsa, Oklahoma has continued to thrive and grow in fame.

Wrestlers featuring in films isn’t all that foreign, John Cena starred in the likes of Legendary and The Marine while, of course, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been in the Fast and Furious films, the Jumanji films and so on.

Real Name William Goldberg Ring Name Goldberg Date of Birth December 27, 1966 (age 56) Height 6ft 4" Weight 285lbs Trained By DeWayne Bruce & WCW Power Plant Debut June 23, 1997 Titles Won 2x Universal Championship, 1x World Heavyweight Championship, 1x WCW World Heavyweight Championship, 2x WCW United States Championship & 1x WCW Word Tag Team Championship

Back to Goldberg, and he was in a number of films. One of the most notable ones saw him feature alongside an excellent cast. The Great Khali, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Kevin Nash were some of the wrestlers in The Longest Yard, which had Goldberg in. The true stars of the screen in it were Adam Sandler, Burt Reynolds, and Chris Rock.

In said film, Goldberg is still sporting the bald head, and he always has since. That wasn't always the case, though, and now we can't get the image out of our heads!

Will Goldberg return to WWE?

Goldberg wrestled his last match for WWE in February 2022, sharing the ring with Universal Champion Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia at Elimination Chamber.

Up to that point, Goldberg had been used as a special attraction for WWE, often wrestling in big title matches against the biggest names on the card at the biggest shows WWE puts on.

However, the Hall of Famer hasn't been seen since then, and Fightful reported earlier this year that Goldberg's contract with WWE actually expired at the end of 2022, meaning he's not at the creative team's disposal right now.

Triple H and the management team in WWE could always bring Goldberg back into the fold, but as of right now, he isn't on the active roster and won't be appearing at any shows for the foreseeable future, unless something changes.