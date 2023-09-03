Highlights WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has lost 40 pounds and improved his overall wellness by giving up alcohol and adopting a healthier diet.

Hogan's body responded positively to his new lifestyle, with quick weight loss and visible physical transformation.

The wrestling industry has a history of alcohol and painkiller addiction, and Hogan himself had to rely on painkillers for his numerous surgeries throughout his career. However, Hogan now uses CBD products for pain relief and has launched a CBD supplement company.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has dropped 40 pounds (around 18kg) after giving up drinking alcohol for eight months. The 70-year-old said he gave up drinking around New Year's to make himself feel better and improve his overall wellness after he got “sick and tired of being sick and tired of myself.”

Eight months later, Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollela, is still alcohol-free, is 40 pounds lighter, and going by his recent Instagram posts, is looking jacked despite his advancing years!

"It changed everything," Hulk said of how his body responded to the new diet, as per TMZ . "I wasn't eating late at night -- I wasn't eating junk food anymore. I dropped like 40 pounds right away."

Now, a typical day of eating for the WWE legend consists of organic coffee and a cup of yoghurt for breakfast while dinner and lunch consists of lean meats such as steak, chicken, or tuna.

The physical transformation is obvious to see. Hogan retired from wrestling in 2012 and has not returned since, but the WWE legend looks in peak physical condition.

Hulk Hogan's current physique

It may be surprising that Hogan looks healthier nowadays than during his wrestling career, which demanded a level of physicality and fitness unmatched by most other sports, but the Hulkster recalled that beers were a frequent part of the culture during his wrestling days.

“We’d have beers before the matches. Beers after the matches,” he said. “It was kinda like part of the whole wrestling genre.” In a recent Men’s Health Gym and Fridge video, the American detailed that he would have a pre-match meal of “three Miller lites and two Tylenols,” a pain relief medication. He would refuel after a match with “probably 12 Miller lites,” he said.

Addiction problems in WWE

This might be shocking to some, but in reality, the wrestling industry is no stranger to issues surrounding alcohol. While Hogan did not mention that he struggled with alcoholism himself, a number of former wrestlers have reckoned with the issue, suggesting the pathology of the problem in the fighting industry. Former WWE stars Kurt Angle, Jake Roberts, and Scott Hall all struggled with various addictions to alcohol and painkillers.

Hogan has also discussed his relationship with painkiller medications, revealing that he has relied on it during his career. “I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure 25 procedures, including 10 to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements, and abdominal and shoulder surgeries.”

It is not uncommon that wrestlers seek out pain relief as the physicality of wrestling certainly takes a heavy physical toll on the body. For Hogan, his 35-year wrestling career began in 1977 after which he joined WWE in 1983. After hanging up the boots 10 years ago, the American icon revealed that the sheer length of his career has had its impact. “After wrestling 40 years almost, my body shut down on me,” he said to Men’s Health.

The 12-time world champion detailed how what started out as one back injury turned into 10 back surgeries, along with a number of different surgeries including an orbital socket replacement. This is what spurred a change for Hogan because being in pain, along with the natural effects of ageing, it became difficult to carry the same amount of weight as he used to. So he changed his lifestyle and the weight came flying off, and he no longer takes painkillers. “I just don’t drink, I don’t take Tylenols.”

Image Credits: WWE

Hulk Hogan launches CBD supplement company

While Hogan has cut out alcohol and eats mostly healthily, despite a cheat day when he recalled he had French fries, he also has launched a CBD supplement company joining the CarmaHold Co, the company that produces Mike Tyson and Ric Flair’s own products.

Hogan has said that using CBD products had been life changing for him as painkillers simply were no longer effective. His new company, the launch date of which is unknown, will include both CBD and functional mushrooms.

“This is something that is healthy, and it works for me,” the Hulkster said to Men’s Health. The CBD industry has seen exponential growth over the last few years as people have turned to natural remedies for aches and pains. CBD works by decreasing inflammation, reducing pain signals, and can help improve your mood and sleep. All of this works together to maximise recovery without the need for the painkillers that Hogan used to rely on daily.

Other athletes have been vocal about their use of CBD products, including Alex Morgan of the US Women’s National Team, who co-founded CBD company JustLive along with Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors. Thompson said in an interview that he began using CBD after an ACL injury, and it has helped enormously with his sleep schedule and pain relief.

“It has definitely helped me with body aches that I have had on a daily basis,” he said. “As an athlete you want to give your best and push yourself, that comes with pain… I've only used it for a few months, but it definitely helps."

But Hogan’s new venture goes beyond CBD, and he has mentioned launching functional mushrooms too. Functional mushrooms can help boost immunity, support your gut, and improve brain health.

The WWE legend certainly seems a man transformed and is clearly prioritising his health after years of strain due to the career path he chose. He has mentioned that he may not be sober forever, he could see himself drinking socially, but he will not return to his old ways, that much he is sure of. “It’s about looking forward, you know, in the windshield instead of worrying about what’s in the rearview mirror,” he said.

A lot has changed in the WWE since Hulk Hogan's days, you simply couldn't imagine the current generation of Superstars having a few beers before and after their matches. One thing is for sure, though, Hogan is looking in incredible shape right now after dropping the weight.