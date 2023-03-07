John Cena was back on Monday Night Raw this week to build up the hype for his WrestleMania match with Austin Theory by officially accepting the challenge of the United States Champion. Could Cena be set for a reunion with the belt he became synonymous with?

As you can imagine, John Cena always gets a huge pop wherever he goes when he appears for the company, but last night it was taken to whole new levels, the reception he got was breathtaking. It just goes to show that he really is one of a kind.

Since his WWE debut in 2000, John Cena has wrestled at least once in every year. He only just kept that going in 2022 with a clash on the final show before 2023. However, with a WrestleMania date booked in, it looks like he won’t be leaving it late to save the streak by performing on the biggest stage of all.

John Cena’s pop on Monday Night Raw

All of the iconic performers from John Cena’s era are looked back on with such fondness given the work they did for the company and continue to do so. However, when you’re away as much as John Cena is, every return is going to be huge for the fans in attendance. The WWE on Twitter even teased his return before the show.

Although it wasn’t a complete shock to see him enter the stage, fans were still overjoyed to see him in the arena. Very few wrestlers could command such a pop from a crowd, but John Cena makes it look so easy every time he makes his way out.

If that’s the reception he managed to get at a random Raw show, it’s unthinkable to how mind blowing his pop will be when he returns to WrestleMania in Hollywood, more of a natural habitat for John Cena these days as he continues to work on his movie career.

Video: John Cena’s pop on Monday Night Raw

We saw earlier in the day a compilation of John Cena talking to Stu the cameraman, a legend of the WWE. However, despite his absence, John Cena made sure to send him a message before entering the ring.

Before running down the ramp, John Cena remarked to camera: “Stu has the day off, he’s a little older he needs the rest, man you should be here to see this. This is good. Let’s have some fun, that’s what we do.”

It just goes to show what type of a man John Cena is, even in one of his big moments, with the crowd in goosebump inducing form, he still managed to remember to send his old pal a message.