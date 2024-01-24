Highlights John Cena has revealed that he plans to retire from WWE in the next few years and wants his final match to be in London at the O2 Arena.

Cena has divided the WWE Universe for many, many years, with fans either loving or hating him.

Some fans adored Cena and saw him as a superhero, while others criticised his lack of pure wrestling ability.

John Cena is, without doubt, one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history, maybe even number one on some lists when it comes to who is the GOAT of the company.

Since his debut in the summer of 2002, the West Newbury, MA native has been one of the most polarising superstars to grace the squared circle, and for many years, fans were split down the middle, with the sound of duelling chants of 'Let's Go Cena/Cena Sucks' regularly echoing throughout arenas.

John Cena has split the WWE Universe for many, many years

A lot loved him, but a lot also hated him

Some members of the WWE Universe adored him, especially the younger fans, who billed him as a superhero. Others, notably the male fans, were eager to point out his lack of a true wrestling style. Compared to the likes of Kurt Angle, with their pure wrestling ability, Cena was more of a street fighter, ground-and-pound stylist.

Also pointed out was the fact that he was essentially being forced down peoples' throats, in regard to always being in the WWE title matches without necessarily deserving a title shot or turning him heel, something WWE, a decade on, was also guilty of with Roman Reigns, before they finally turned him into The Tribal Chief.

John Cena's WWE match statistics (as of 24/01/24) Total number of matches 2,285 Total number of wins 1,799 (78.7%) Total number of losses 431 (18.9%) Total number of draws 55 (2.4%) Stats provided by Cagematch

Cena, these last few years, has definitely taken a step back as far as in-ring action goes, and he has now hinted that he doesn't plan to be around that much longer. Just a couple more years, in fact.

Related How much Netflix are paying for WWE Raw Netflix and WWE have struck an agreement to stream Monday Night Raw from 2025 onwards, and the numbers behind the deal are staggering.

John Cena eyes official retirement

Cena says he doesn't want to be in WWE after he's 50, which is in three years' time

Cena, 47 this year, spoke to Entertainment Tonight regarding his timeline leading to his retirement, saying: "I never wanted to go out there just for the sake of going out there. And I'm going to be 47 this year. I feel great. So inside, I feel great, but I know what it takes to be a WWE performer night in and night out, and I don't ever wanna just go out there and do it to do it. I wanna have the passion - the same passion as the fan base - and I wanna give them exactly what they give me. The miles on the speedometer say 'Hey, that's gotta be done before 50.'"

Cena has previously stated: "When I hit 45, I had to begin to try to form an exit strategy, and I'm trying to work on that currently."

John Cena wants his retirement match to be in England

One thing he is keen to do before he calls time on his illustrious career is wrestle one more match in London, England. Specifically, his final match. He told the BBC's The One Show that he has one exact arena in mind for his last match.

"Fans in the UK, WWE fans, they're the best, and the fans in London specifically, they will let you know how they feel, and I don't think I'll be able to choose my opponent, but if I could choose a venue, it would be the O2 in London."

A joint-record 16-time world champion, Cena is a record 13-time WWE Champion and three-time World Heavyweight Champion. He is also a five-time WWE United States Champion, a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, a two-time World Tag Team Champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and a one-time Money in the Bank winner. There really isn't much left for Cena to accomplish, but it seems like he is starting to draw up his bucket list for anything left before he calls time on his career.