Sixteen-time WWE world champion John Cena shocked gym-goers in Liverpool when he unexpectedly turned up for a workout this week.

In the UK to promote his new movie Fast X, the 10th iteration of the Fast & Furious franchise, one of WWE’s most well-known stars posed for pictures with gym-members at JD Gyms Liverpool Dale Street.

It didn’t take long for the former professional wrestler-turned-actor to be recognised by Liverpudlians, and he graciously posed for pictures with those brave enough to approach him, further showcasing his selfless personality that he has become known for through the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Last year, as per LadBible, Cena broke the record for most wishes granted, over 650, for the foundation which aims to fulfil the wishes of children between 2-18 who suffer from critical illness.

John Cena in a Liverpool gym working out

One fan’s video, which was originally uploaded to Snapchat, has amassed over 1.8 million views since it was posted on Twitter where it was captioned: “John Cena working out in Liverpool one JD gyms has fully spun my head.”

The video shows one gym-goer speaking to the 46-year-old while he is loading weights onto the rack, even stopping to pose for a photo in the process.

There is no doubt of the location of where he is filming due to the thick scouse accent in his commentary of the ordeal, later supported by JD Gyms as they later posted the American with one of the personal trainers of the gym.

As expected, the footage of ‘The Doctor of Thuganomics’ drew a lot of social media reaction, with many users jealous that they weren’t there to meet him, particularly those who have a membership to that specific gym.

One Twitter user commented: “Nah wtf is John Cena doing at my Liverpool gym,” while another added: “Imagine walking into the gym and former Nexus member John Cena is there.”

Many fans played on Cena’s “you can’t see me” catchphrase, with one Twitter fan replying to the clip commenting: “You sure mate? I can’t see him in the vid.”

A second commented: “Where in the video is he,” while a third said: “I just see a lad talking to himself.”

One fan on social media compared him with his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson, highlighting the different approaches the two take to where they work out: “The funniest thing about John Cena working out in Liverpool is that Dwayne Johnson literally gets his entire gym shipped to wherever he visits, while John’s just asked some arl fella outside Wetherspoons for directions to the nearest JD gym in town.”

Nevertheless, The Suicide Squad actor was praised for the time he gave to the people who were starstruck by him: “John Cena has time for everyone. I love this man.”

Despite many people wanting to meet the star, it appeared from the video that the scouse gym-goers were respectful enough for him to still be able to complete his workout without being bombarded by people all at once.