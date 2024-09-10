As WWE finds itself just weeks away from the newly-rejuvenated Bad Blood PLE, feuds are reaching boiling point, with CM Punk and Drew McIntyre having to take their issues into Hell in a Cell, in what will be the trilogy match in their heated rivalry.

However, it is the bad blood of a WWE Hall of Famer, and a current WWE Superstar that has caught the attention of the WWE Universe, as Kevin Nash took to his podcast to call out former United States champion, Logan Paul, with a war of words ensuing online.

The WWE legend isn't happy with his pay & schedule compared to other Superstars

Kevin Nash is a household name for WWE fans, someone who is synonymous with the history of the WWE, or as it was known, the WWF. His work with the nWo, as well as his work as Diesel has made him a legend in the business, and as all legends do, he has since created his own podcast where he talks about the current state of the business, as well as reminiscing on his era.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Logan Paul is reportedly paid $5,000,000 by WWE.

Nash's podcast, Kliq This, took a surprising turn when the former nWo member started calling out Logan Paul, as he said: "From what I heard, he's making like five million bucks for limited dates, and those other motherf***** are out there making house shows. F*** you, that's from the boys. I don't give a f*** how many people are following you."

A heated stance, Nash seemingly holds a grudge against Paul for not only being highly paid, but also for not paying his dues or putting in the work like other Superstars do, such as Cody Rhodes, who makes the house shows. A stance reflective of the era that Nash worked in, it didn't stop Logan Paul from answering back, as he took to X to post a video response.

Logan Paul Responds to Kevin Nash

"Damn, who is Kevin Nash? And I mean that, I'm unfamiliar with this guy, which I think is his problem. I'm not as versed in the WWE as much as I should be, as my peers are, but how am I so much better than them ... I'm surely a top-fiver and I don't even do it full-time. Now imagine if I did learn a little bit, became one of the boys, learned the difference between what a shoot and a work is ... you're one of the old guys who is bitter that I am better at your job than you ever were."

A passionate response from Logan Paul. It is hard to tell, however, if that came from the WWE version of the Maverick, or if he truly meant what he was saying. A video response that blurred the lines, Logan seems to be persistent on the idea that he is one of the best in the company, regardless of the time he commits, something which he takes pride in.

Logan Paul's WWE matches so far (as of 10/09/2024) Event Opponent Winner WrestleMania 38 Dom & Rey Mysterio Logan Paul & The Miz SummerSlam 2022 The Miz Logan Paul Crown Jewel 2022 Roman Reigns Roman Reigns Royal Rumble 2023 Royal Rumble match Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 39 Seth Rollins Seth Rollins Money in the Bank 2023 Money in the Bank ladder match Damian Priest SummerSlam 2023 Ricochet Logan Paul Crown Jewel 2023 Rey Mysterio Logan Paul Royal Rumble 2024 Kevin Owens Logan Paul SmackDown The Miz Logan Paul Elimination Chamber 2024 Elimination Chamber match Drew McIntyre WrestleMania XL Kevin Owens & Randy Orton Logan Paul King & Queen of the Ring 2024 Cody Rhodes Cody Rhodes SmackDown LA Knight & Santos Escobar LA Knight SummerSlam 2024 LA Knight LA Knight

It seems to be an argument between old-school thinking and new-school thinking, with Nash seemingly stuck in the past where dues need to be paid, and Logan working in an era where health is prioritised and Superstars are allowed time off.