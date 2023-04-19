WWE legend Rob Van Dam, now aged 52, has recently taken to Twitter to show off his impressive physique following a huge body transformation.

It's safe to say he is looking seriously shredded and in shape right now, despite his advancing years.

The 52-year-old has claimed that removing one particular ingredient from his diet has played a huge role in his weight loss and improvement in health.

Along with a mirror selfie showing off his toned physique, Van Dam explained that he had "been depleting sugar for three or four weeks."

On top of the very noticeable changes in appearance, Van Dam also stated in his tweet that the sugar abstinence made him "feel way better."

Images: Rob Van Dam's current physique is truly insane

The tweet has attracted a wave of attention, with many asking Van Dam for diet tips in the comments, to which he has thoughtfully responded with some pro advice!

Such is the ripped physique of the WWE Hall of Famer, some responded to his tweet saying that the 52-year-old should make a return to the ring!

And for all the Van Dam fans out there, his response is rather interesting!

What has RVD said about a return to WWE?

The former WWE Champion responded to comments promoting a comeback, stating: "The names of the companies isn’t enough to go on, but I feel even better than I look. If you don’t see me popping up somewhere, someone’s got some ‘splainin to do."

It would certainly be some comeback to make, a whole 10 years on from his first comeback to the WWE back in 2013!

The career of Rob Van Dam

Rob Van Dam is one of only two wrestlers in history (alongside Bobby Lashley) to have held the WWE, ECW, and TNA World Championships.

To WWE fans, however, Van Dam is often remembered for his incredible victory over John Cena in 2006 to claim the WWE Championship and become the 15th WWE Triple Crown Champion.

And yet, despite it being over 15 years since his professional peak and now being in his early 50s, Van Dam states that he feels as good as ever, and all because of no sugar!

So, if Van Dam's ripped selfie isn't enough to make you throw that chocolate bar in the bin, what is?