Highlights Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson flies to Miami to surprise UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo at his MMA gym, motivated by Gorimbo's story and wanting to meet him.

Gorimbo, who had only $7 to his name before his first UFC victory, auctioned off his kit and sent the proceeds to his local village for clean water.

Johnson, who also struggled financially before making it big, feels connected to Gorimbo and admires the dedication and skill of UFC fighters. The encounter between them showcases the power of helping those who come from little.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has stayed true to his word and has flown out to Miami to surprise UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo at his MMA gym.

The Rock had been motivated by his story and wanted to meet the man to look him in the eyes, hug him, and shake his hand.

The WWE legend would take time out of his exceptionally busy schedule to ensure this meeting occurred, and the footage of it is truly heartwarming.

What is the story of Themba Gorimbo & The Rock?

Earlier this year, Gorimbo made his UFC debut against AJ Fletcher, but was defeated by unanimous decision. However, he would secure his first victory in May against Takashi Sato.

The Zimbabwean native spoke about only having $7.00 to his name before his maiden victory in the UFC.

Having achieved this victory, he auctioned off the kit used to achieve this incredible win, making $7,000 in the process. This money was not used to find a place to live or to be spent on himself, however, instead he selflessly sent these proceeds to his local village in Zimbabwe in the form of a bush pump so that his local village could have clean water.

Gorimbo has scars, physical and mental. By the age of 16, the Masvingo native had experienced huge tragedy. The death of his mother at the age of nine and his father’s death four year later would have caused huge heartache. This heartache led to the young man taking a cloudy path for the future in the form of digging illegally for Marange diamonds.

Gorimbo talks about how he did this for survival, but one night his luck ran out, and he was lucky to survive; the police caught him and what should have been a simple arrest of a teenager included the vicious attack of German shepherds.

The Rock heard about the story and was willing to help Gorimbo in his career as the African set about his selfless pursuit to better his local village. Johnson understands the power that he has and has used this to spread the story of Gorimbo.

Video: The Rock meets Themba Gorimbo

It is well documented that The Rock struggled financially throughout his early years of life before signing with the WWE.

Following his failure to make a career as a professional footballer in the Canadian Football League in 1995, Johnson turned his focus and worked incredibly hard to sign for the WWE.

The eight-time champion has been open about what his life was like before he made it big time and that's probably why he feels so connected to Gorimbo, he's been there, done that, and come through the other side.

Johnson is a massive fan of the UFC and even presented the inaugural ‘BMF’ title to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. He has admired the dedication and skill of the fighters within the sport.

The encounter between Johnson and Gorimbo meant a lot to both athletes, demonstrating the power of helping those that come from incredibly little to achieve their goals.