Highlights Nia Jax made a strong return to WWE last night on Raw, attacking both Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez following their main event match

The return was not a one-off either, as reports state Jax officially signed a contract with WWE last month

The same report even claims that Nia was the first person Vince McMahon rehired after forcing his way back into WWE in January 2023

Nia Jax made her return to WWE to close out the September 11 episode of Monday Night Raw last night.

Jax appeared during the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez, attacking both women to close out the show.

Now, following her shock return, interesting new details have emerged on Nia Jax's new deal with the WWE, including who brought her back and when she was rehired.

Who brought Nia Jax back to WWE?

Nia closed out Raw in impressive fashion, taking out both the challenger and champion and putting the entire locker room and the WWE Universe on notice that a new challenger has found her way back to in-ring competition over on the red brand.

Jax now looks poised to become a major player in the Raw women's division. As a former Raw Women's Champion herself, the 'legend' brings with her some experience and some genuine competition for Ripley's reign as the brand's top female titleholder.

Fightful is reporting on some intriguing details about Jax's surprise return, stating that there have been rumours about a potential WWE comeback for Nia backstage for the the past few months.

The report also claims that Jax was actually rehired by WWE last month, and was just waiting for the creative team to come up with storylines for her before she made her way back to TV.

Not just that, but Fightful explains that Jax was actually the first major name Vince McMahon signed to WWE after forcing his way back into the company in January 2023, despite initially setting a hiring freezeREAD MORE: Every WWE release since 2020 - Where are they now?Nia Jax also made history this past Monday, as she was the final WWE Superstar to return to the company under a McMahon leadership, as today, WWE was officially sold to Endeavour, the parent company that also owns the UFC, with the highly publicised merger finally taking place.

Endeavour now takes a majority ownership of the WWE, owning 51% of shares, while current WWE shareholders, including Vince, will maintain a 49% ownership. It remains to be seen what changes, if any, the final sale of the company will make to the WWE product.

Age 39 Billed From San Diego, California Debut May 7, 2015 Accomplishments 1x Raw Women's Champion & 2x Women's Tag Team Champion

What are WWE's plans for Nia Jax?

Nia Jax looks poised to pose a legitimate threat to the dominant Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, and a match-up between the two big-name superstars looks all but officially confirmed.

WWE has also taken an interest in Raquel Rodriguez as of late, so it doesn't look like Nia will be taking her spot. Instead, it looks like Nia will be used as another contender within the division.

A feud between Jax and Rodriguez could come to pass before Nia feuds with Ripley over the title, or WWE creative could even pull the trigger on a three-way feud, like they have done recently over on SmackDown with the ongoing rivalry between Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Asuka.

Until Raw this past Monday, Jax last appeared for the company during the 2023 women's Royal Rumble, which came after her surprising release by WWE in November 2021

GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated on the latest plans for Nia Jax and will have more details surrounding her surprise WWE return soon.

