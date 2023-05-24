WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s future hasn’t yet been decided, GiveMeSport has learned.

The situation regarding whether or not the 'Rated R Superstar' is looking to retire soon has now been described as ‘touch and go’.

For a while now, rumours have circulated around the in-ring future of Edge and the topic of retirement isn’t something the 'legendary' talent has shied away from discussing.

Is Edge retiring from WWE soon?

The star will turn 50 this October and, especially given his history with serious injuries, he has been open about how he’s having to weigh up his options due to his body not being able to allow him to perform at the highest level these days.

Some reports have suggested that the star may be thinking about calling it a day on his career this summer when WWE next heads to his hometown of Toronto, however, others are linking him with a brief run in AEW, where he would be able to reunite his iconic tag team with Christian Cage.

To give the latest on whether fans may be seeing the last of Edge in a WWE ring, WrestleVotes has told GiveMeSport that the decision on his future is ‘touch and go’ as of now.

“This one is touch and go. The last I heard on Edge was that the ball is totally in his court. It’s a 'name the place and person' type of deal. If he says ‘SmackDown in Toronto is my last match and I want it to be against John Cena’, they're gonna make all that happen. I'm not saying that's gonna happen. He has the respect of the entire locker room, Triple H included and Vince included, so, they're kind of gonna let this guy do what he wants. It's really, really up to him. I don't think that Triple H, Vince or anybody knows. I don't even think he knows, it’s just ‘we'll see how the body feels’ and who knows. It’s coming time so, you know, maybe it is this year’s SummerSlam, maybe it is SmackDown in Toronto in August, maybe it's sooner, but, it's up to him is the best way that I can put it.”

Image Source: USA Network

Latest news on Edge's WWE future

Whether Edge decides to put an end to his illustrious career in the near future remains to be seen but, having already battled back from a neck injury which forced him into early retirement, the 49-year-old has certainly had a career to be proud of.

Most recently, the Rated R Superstar aimed to make the most of his remaining in-ring time by pursuing the newly established World Heavyweight Championship, however, he was unsuccessful when it came to his triple threat match to qualify for a shot at the gold.