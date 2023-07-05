Brock Lesnar has been one of the WWE's most popular superstars for over two decades.

Even during his time away from the company, he was still talked about and after his meteoric rise to global super stardom following his hugely successful run in the UFC, "The Beast" eventually found his way home to the WWE in 2012 and has left a path of destruction in his wake.

Lesnar remains to this day one of the WWE's biggest special attractions and his latest return to the WWE this week is building towards a rematch against Cody Rhodes which will take place at this year's annual SummerSlam premium live event.

What happened with Zach Gowen & Brock Lesnar?

There is one Brock Lesnar opponent out there however who has given a firm and final "no, thanks" about ever having a rematch against one of the biggest names in pro wrestling today.

The star in question who has turned down a rematch against Brock Lesnar is none other than Zach Gowen. Way back in 2003, Gowen made headlines for his WWE debut in an angle with WWE icon, the late "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

During the segment, Gowen, who at the time was playing the role of a fan, attempted to save Mr. America, Hulk Hogan's latest character in his feud with Vince McMahon, from a vicious assault at the hands of "The Hot Rod" and Sean O'Haire.

Gowen came to the ring on the attack wielding an American flag, but was viciously cut off by Sean O'Haire. Piper proceeded to beat the spit out of Gowen and looked to have plans to lock Gowen into a submission, but, when "Hot Rod" pulled at Gowen's leg - it came off in his hands, revealing a prosthetic.

A stumped Piper looked on as a chorus of boos echoed throughout the arena. From then on, Zach Gowen became the ultimate underdog on the SmackDown brand.

A short while later, the underdog was to meet with Brock Lesnar in the ring. Lesnar went on to absolutely destroy and humiliate Zach Gowen in front of his mother promising to break the only leg he has, and Lesnar truly delivered on his promise, leaving Gowen a bloody mess on the outside of the ring.

This was the Ruthless Aggression era in a nutshell, the WWE would stop at nothing to generate heat and get a character over and this was undeniably one of the biggest heel moves of all time. A month after the vicious assault, Lesnar went on to attack Gowen once again, this time throwing the 'legendary' wheelchair-bound Gowen down a flight of stairs as the sadistic beast looked on and laughed at the carnage he had left.

What did Zach Gowen say about wrestling Brock Lesnar again?

Unsurprisingly, Zach Gowen has no intentions of setting foot in the ring with Brock Lesnar for a rematch.

Gowen recently took to Twitter to address a fan's comments about wanting to see Gowen come back to the WWE for revenge on "The Beast", but the former SmackDown superstar's response spoke volumes.

"No thanks!!!! I’m a sober 40-year-old amputee tax paying civilian father of 4 that works as a motivational speaker. That story is FINISHED."

So there you have it, you can add Zach Gowen to the endless list of superstars left in Brock Lesnar's path of destruction who know better than to seek revenge on "The Beast".

Right now, Brock Lesnar is firmly locked in another rematch story on WWE television with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. The two rivals are currently 1-1 in matches against one another and the third, and likely final match is currently scheduled to take place at the SummerSlam premium live event next month.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see if Cody can score a win over the forever dominant Brock Lesnar.

