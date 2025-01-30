Summary Triple H's 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction marks his second, showing industry-wide respect.

Legends like Shawn Michaels and Undertaker express support.

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H's wife, also shares a heartwarming message on social media.

As the WWE prepares for the Royal Rumble, the February PLE will set the company on its way to WrestleMania. A moment on the wrestling calendar that has the world's attention, it also sees the Hall of Fame ceremony take place. An event in which the company celebrates the legends of yesteryear, Triple H was announced as the first entrant for the 2025 Hall of Fame. An emotional moment for any wrestler, many of The Game's colleagues have come out and reacted to the wholesome news.

The Hall of Fame has long been a staple of WrestleMania weekend. A show that allows the WWE to give flowers to some of their most beloved legends, it is one of the biggest honours the company has to offer. Last year's ceremony saw Paul Heyman and Muhammad Ali inducted among a collection of industry greats.

Getting the ball rolling for 2025's Hall of Fame, the company surprised Chief Content Officer Triple H with an induction, an honour that makes him a two-time entrant. News that wasn't a surprise to the WWE Universe, given the career the Cerebral Assassin had, it wasn't a surprise to his colleagues either, as many WWE legends have come out to show support for the King of Kings.

WWE Legends React to Triple H's Induction

Two of The Games greatest rivals show support

A legend who is a member of the Hall of Fame alongside Triple H as a part of Degeneration X, Shawn Michaels was the first to post footage of the surprise induction. The Heartbreak Kid is also a two-time Hall of Fame entrant, being initially inducted in 2011 in a moment that crowned off one of the greatest professional wrestling careers of all time. Taking to X to post the footage, the former dance partner of Triple H posted a heartwarming message along with it.

Another legend who is synonymous with the career of Triple H is The Undertaker. A 2022 entrant into the Hall of Fame, the Deadman is without a doubt one of the greatest characters to bless WWE programming. With numerous great matches between the pair, most notably WrestleMania 28's Hell in a Cell match, the Phenom, who broke the induction news to The Game with HBK, also posted on X.

Stephanie McMahon Supports Her Husband

WWE's former co-CEO also posted on X

A pairing that came from an on-screen storyline, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H will thank their 1999 storyline for bringing the couple together. Having ruled on-screen and off-screen over the years, the duo are one of sports entertainment's biggest power couples. No longer associated with the WWE but still making herself known when available, Stephanie posted a loving message for her husband on X.

With numerous legends coming out to show support for Triple H's second Hall of Fame induction, it is clear he has the respect of many within the business. Now ruling over the WWE as the CCO, his aim will be to forge similar success for the WWE Superstars he now works with.