WWE loves to bring legends and Hall of Famers back for dream matches. These matches not only push younger superstars and the industry forward but also give them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to battle their idols and learn from them. In recent history, plenty of legends have made their return to stun the WWE Universe and give them a treat.

Though some Hall of Farmers agree to make a return for a match, some of them reject the proposals and stay retired. Making a return may make the fans excited, however, poor booking by the company may affect the legend's legacy and the excitement for the WWE Universe may turn upside down. This is a major reason legends choose to stay retired. Without further ado, here's a list of some legends who may never come out of retirement for another match and some who might choose to return if the right opportunity arises.

9 May return: Corey Graves

Currently performing as the WWE commentator, Corey Graves has also been a good performer inside the ring. However, he was forced to retire back in 2014 when he faced concussion issues that were not advisable to wrestle with.

However, Graves is now cleared to compete in the ring. In addition to that, Graves himself has addressed a return to the ring and has not ruled out the possibility yet. In the near future, the WWE Universe may see the commentator making his in-ring return for one last match or potentially a full-time run.

8 Won't return: Kurt Angle

After a great run as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw a few years ago, Kurt Angle battled Baron Corbin in his retirement match. Following a failed effort against Corbin, Angle stepped back from the squared circle and has not made any in-ring appearances since then.

Angle is not expected to make a return to the ring after announcing his neck surgery that is supposed to take place in 2024. However, Angle may still make some backstage or special appearances in WWE in the coming months.

7 May return: Wade Barrett

Another retired professional wrestler who has made a notable effort in the commentary booth is Wade Barrett. The former Nexus member had a remarkable career as a wrestler before he marked his exit from WWE in 2016.

Since then, Barrett has not entered the WWE ring. However, Barrett has not ruled out a return to the squared circle. If the opportunity arises, Barrett could be the one to step up and entertain the WWE Universe once again as a pro wrestler.

6 Won't return: Batista

WWE legend and future Hall of Famer Batista has made a huge impact on the movie industry with his immense acting skills. The former WWE Champion has had a tremendous career in WWE and has often dominated other stars with his extreme power and physique.

Batista has often spoken about a return to WWE if he gets time off his schedule. He has said that he is not very eager to make a return for one more match. His last match was against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 which didn't go well for him as he took the pinfall loss to The Game.

5 May return: Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has had a memorable run as a professional wrestler. His last in-ring appearance was at Royal Rumble 2023 following which he officially announced his retirement from WWE. However, the legend named some dream opponents for him back in 2022 and revealed that he would love to end his career with a singles match. If he gets an opportunity to make his desired exit, the WWE Universe might see Booker T making a return. Though he has hinted in the past that he doesn't have the itch to make an in-ring return, maybe with the right price, he'd reconsider.

4 Won't return: The Undertaker

The Deadman has made a huge impact on the pro-wrestling industry with his amazing character. Making part-time appearances until his retirement in 2020 was something fans loved. However, after he retired, it is highly doubtful if he will come out of retirement for one more match.

After his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, Undertaker's return may not be in the cards anytime soon. If the Phenom makes his return, the WWE Universe would enjoy every moment of it, but it could have a huge impact on his legacy. Thus, The Undertaker most likely won't come out of retirement for another match in WWE.

3 May Return: Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Texas Rattlesnake is one of the most prominent stars in the pro-wrestling industry. Being a WWE Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin occassionally makes an appearance to treat the WWE Universe with an interesting segment. However, the former WWE Champion had some different plans in 2022.

Austin decided to come out of retirement to face Kevin Owens in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 38. This was accompanied by rumors of him making another in-ring appearance at WrestleMania 39. However, plans didn't work out that way. Stone Cold may still make a return to the ring for one more match if he gets the opportunity from WWE.

2 Won't return: Shawn Michaels

The Heartbreak Kid was forced to retire after losing to The Undertaker in a Streak vs Career match at WrestleMania 26. This was followed by HBK pursuing non-wrestling roles backstage to stay connected with WWE. However, in 2018, Michaels made a one-off return from retirement to team up with Triple H as part of D-Generation X to face The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel.

This was the first and presumably the last time Michaels came out of retirement to wrestle in a WWE ring. Michaels returning for one more match is near to impossible in the future. Given his age and his tremendous backstage role in NXT, making a return to the ring doesn't make a lot of sense and also puts his health in jeopardy as well.

1 May return: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Though the People's Champion has not shown up in WWE since a brief appearance on SmackDown in 2019, he is someone WWE can count on for a return. Dwayne Johnson has his position set in the movie industry as one of the top actors in the world. With his movies making history and big bucks all around the world, Johnson is often booked months in advance to get time.

WWE also tried to book The Rock for a main event match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, the Hollywood star couldn't make his return. This doesn't mean that the megastar won't make his return to the company. Johnson is open to a return to WWE and might return for one last match sometime in the coming years.