Women's wrestling under the WWE umbrella has come on an enormous journey over the years, thanks to the likes of the iconic Lita.

She started wrestling in the late 1990s and has helped pave the way for today's female Superstars we see live on TV every week.

Now, the WWE Hall of Famer hopes to see a "genderless" future in wrestling.

Lita is one of just a handful of female inductees into the Hall of Fame, but the work she has put in alongside fellow icons like Trish Stratus will see so many more women celebrated for their wrestling achievements.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits, Lita discussed her vision for the future of women in WWE.

Lita's hopes for the future of WWE

"To me, the next barrier is genderless," she said. "I don’t care how you identify, we’re just going to go out there and show out.

"And it’s not like 'what women do we have on the show? Where’s this representation?' No, fair game. Everyone go. Grab your spot and we go out there.

"Some nights that might mean eight women’s matches on the card, some nights that might mean two."

Indeed, wrestling is one of the few sports in the world where there is as much interest in women as there is men.

The grandeur of the female WWE Superstars also speaks for itself.

For example, Becky Lynch is one of the company's highest-paid wrestlers, and she is undoubtedly one of the most recognised and popular.

Since Lita stepped away from full-time wrestling, WWE has seen many poignant moments for women.

In 2019, Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey became the first women to be named as a WrestleMania main event.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks also made history as the first African American wrestlers to headline the PPV two years later.

Lita said she hopes the future will feel less like "it's a box to check" when factoring in women's matches.

"Of course they’re going to be represented, because they’re good," she continued.

What is next for Lita on WWE?

Image Copyright: WWE

Lita is due to team up with fellow Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch and best friend Trish Stratus against Bayley's Damage CTRL at WrestleMania next month.

The Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship title matches are also penned in for the PPV, with Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte, and Bianca Belair defending her title against Asuka.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have also been drawn into the fatal four-way tag team showcase, with their opponents to be announced in due course.