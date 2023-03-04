WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has been hugely successful in recent years, and thus has accumulated a large devoted following, something that was evident on Friday Night SmackDown last night during her clash with Rhea Ripley.

The Nightmare is gearing up for her title shot at WrestleMania after emerging victorious in the Royal Rumble earlier this year. She’ll take on Charlotte Flair, the SmackDown Women’s champion in what is gearing up to be a huge match.

She stepped up her preparations with a tough matchup against Liv Morgan where the number one challenger asserted her dominance to get the victory. Despite her increasing popularity, not everyone was thrilled to see her get the victory.

Rhea Ripley defeats Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan managed to have a spell on top in the match up, but in the main she was dominated by The Nightmare who sent a clear message to Charlotte Flair, including cutting away to the camera during the match.

Plenty will have celebrated in Rhea Ripley’s success in the ring, although not everyone was overjoyed with the result. One young fan was caught on camera visibly upset, after the match, crying after Liv Morgan wasn’t able to get the victory.

To go and watch your favourite Superstar in action is something all fans dream of being able to do, even more so hoping that they get a positive result to give you something to cheer about. Despite being in tears, this young fan still had an experience to remember.

Liv Morgan made sure the fan, who is turning 10, knew just how much her support meant to her. After seeing the youngster so upset at her loss, she had to invite her backstage to cheer her up rather than leaving her distraught in the arena.

She then went on to say she’ll make sure she waits eight years in the business so the youngster can be her tag team partner, a moment she’ll surely always remember. It will surely give her something to brag about with her mates on the playground.

Once again, Liv Morgan proved why she is such an asset to the WWE and why she will continue to be one of the top names despite currently being without a title, there’s so much more to come.