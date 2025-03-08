Summary Liv Morgan named Natalya as one of the women's Superstars on her WWE Mount Rushmore.

The Judgment Day member idolizes the wrestlers she's included in her top four.

Morgan, a two-time Women's Champion, chose to leave out Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

The ongoing debate on 'Mount Rushmores’ in WWE will continue to be a hot topic until the end of time. Naming only four stars from all of the industry’s greats can often feel like a taxing exercise.

Recently on GIVEMESPORT, we’ve revealed the Mount Rushmores of several legendary performers, including The Rock, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. Now it’s the turn of a modern Superstar.

Speaking to The Schmo, Liv Morgan determined the first three female pioneers she’d place on her WWE Mount Rushmore. More recently, in an interview with Billboard, the two-time Women’s Champion revealed the fourth and final performer that made the cut. Here, GIVEMESPORT breaks down the four former Women's Champions on Morgan’s all-star ‘Mount Rushmore’.

Chyna

Credit: WWE

A trailblazer for women in the professional wrestling industry, Chyna accomplished a whole host of firsts in WWE. Long before the introduction of a Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Chyna became the first woman to hold the original title, and did so on three separate occasions. The ‘Ninth Wonder of the World’ was also the first female to qualify for the King of the Ring tournament and first to compete in the Royal Rumble match.

Chyna is seen as an inspiration to many, both male and female alike. Recently, when asked who she’d want to take on, past-or-present, Morgan cited on her Instagram that Chyna was her dream opponent, detailing: ​​​​​​

“I think we’d have a really good dynamic. When I think of WWE women, she’s the first person that pops into my mind.”

Natalya

Credit: WWE

Following in the footsteps of her father, Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart, and grandfather, Stu Hart, third-generation Superstar Natalya was the first woman to receive formal wrestling training at the iconic Hart Dungeon. One of the longest-tenured Superstars on the current WWE roster began her career as a villain on SmackDown , using her uncle Bret Hart ’s patented sharpshooter to submit opponents.

Whether aligning with Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as the ‘Divas of Doom,’ scrapping with Summer Rae on ‘Total Divas’ or lifting the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam , Natalya has done it all during her storied career.

Despite hiccups between Natalya and Morgan at WWE live events in the past, the stars seem to have put their differences aside, with each often publicly complimenting the other. Morgan wasn’t short on words when describing her admiration for the two-time Women’s Champion:

“Natalya’s the past, the present and the future. She’s been with WWE for almost 18 years. Do you know how incredible that is? She’s been a part of so many firsts and so many historic moments. She’s the best in the locker room and I’m grateful for her.”

Trish Stratus

Credit: WWE

It’s only fitting that one of the most celebrated women in professional wrestling makes Morgan’s list. Trish Stratus changed the direction of women’s wrestling during the Attitude Era, bringing an athletic edge to the previously overtly-sexualised division.

Stratus engaged in battles with all the top female stars of the time, including Victoria, Mickie James, Jazz, Stephanie McMahon and her arch-rival Lita. In later years, the seven-time Women’s Champion returned to the squared circle, feuding with present-day Superstars Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch .

Morgan has credited Stratus’ style as an inspiration, with many drawing similarities between the two. They share their own history, in 2023, Morgan became the first wrestler to defeat Stratus in over a decade. Her first pinfall loss since 2006 resulted in Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez gaining their first taste of tag team gold.

Liv Morgan

Credit: WWE

In true villainous form, Morgan places herself on her own ‘Mount Rushmore’. Whilst she may be leaning into her cheeky, chaotic persona, after a breakout couple of years the two-time Women’s Champion could be entirely justified.

Adding two runs as the Women’s Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez to her accolades, Morgan has enjoyed several wins over notable stars in recent times, including Rhea Ripley , Nia Jax and Becky Lynch. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis even went as far as coining Morgan 2024’s WWE MVP:

As for the future, Morgan appears to be set. Speaking on Logan Paul ’s podcast, she confirmed she’d signed a new five-year contract with the company. With ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio by her side, Morgan is intent on regaining her title.